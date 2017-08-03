This weekend brings the release of Kathryn Bigelow‘s latest film inspired by real life events with the intense drama Detroit. The film takes a timely look at racial tension by shining a light on a police stand-off that happened at the Algiers Motel in the wake of the historic Detroit riots. This comes after Bigelow so intensely captured the danger of being part of a bomb-disposal unit in The Hurt Locker and dramatizing the hunt for Osama Bin Laden in Zero Dark Thirty.

But there was a time when Kathryn Bigelow was just about action and bromance. The movie Point Break is one of the classic action flicks to come out of the 1980s (I say that because even though it came out in 1991, it’s an 80s movie through and through), mostly because you can’t forget a movie that’s about bank robbing surfers led by Patrick Swayze while Keanu Reeves plays a star college athlete turned FBI agent whose been hired to infiltrate the criminal ring. The folks at Honest Trailers have some fun taking jabs at this flick, and it’s pretty sick, brah.

Watch the Point Break Honest Trailer

I’m glad someone finally pointed out how unnecessarily hazy the interiors of almost every scene in Point Break are. This isn’t exclusive to this movie though, and it seems to be a byproduct of a certain aesthetic preference in the 1980s that lasted into the early 1990s. It makes for more dramatic lightning to be sure, but it’s also a bit excessive stylistically.

Anyway, the star of Point Break isn’t the line-up of hazy locations, but rather the bromance that sparks between Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze. And as the movie perfectly points out, The Fast and the Furious pretty much owes everything to this movie and somehow got away with remaking Point Break without suffering any legal consequences. It’s certainly a better remake than the real Point Break remake, which we’d all do well to never bring up again.