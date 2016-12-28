VOTD: Have You Heard Of These Awful Pixar Ripoffs?

Movie goes have gotten used to seeing competing movies about the same concept hit theaters in the same year. Back in the 1990s there was Volcano and Dante’s Peak, Babe and Gordy, Armageddon and Deep Impact and more. In recent years, we’ve had the likes of Jobs and Steve Jobs, Olympus Has Fallen and White House Down, Hercules and The Legend of Hercules. But there are even more that you’ve probably never heard of.

Outside of Hollywood, there are production companies who specialize in creating straight-to-video movies that are blatant rip-offs of popular blockbusters hitting theaters at the same time. The Asylum has been behind several of these movies that are either trying to trick clueless movie goers or attempting to coax viewers into watching a movie simply because they think it will be so bad that it’s entertaining. But there are several animation houses who have done the same thing by ripping off Pixar movies with much worse results.

Find out about some truly terrible Pixar ripoffs after the jump.

Wow. I can’t believe that some of these movies exist. I mean, I can, because some people are just trying to make a quick buck. But almost all of these ripoffs are unfathomably bad. Even more mystifying are the ones that have decent animation and somewhat legitimate voice talent on board. I guess everyone needs a paycheck.

The business of “mockbusters” is alive and well, and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. That could be good for laughs but bad for people who are easily tricked.