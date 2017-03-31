The next chapter of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise doesn’t arrive until the end of May, but Disney is making a big marketing push for the high seas adventure. The Final Four will have the eyes of millions of sports fans this weekend, so that means we get a new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales TV spot. This one gives us just a little extra snippet of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, who now appears to be among a band of cursed pirates, meeting Brenton Thwaites as his son, Henry Turner. However, there is surprisingly little Johnny Depp, which hopefully means the series goes back to being more of a proper ensemble adventure.

Watch the new Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales TV Spot below.

In addition to the ever-so-slightly longer glimpse of Orlando Bloom in the movie, we see even more of the ghastly pirate crew led by Javier Bardem‘s vengeful Captain Salazar. Even though the recent featurette from the sequel showed off some of the practical action, it’s clear that there is no shortage of visual effects in the latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Surprisingly, Dead Men Tell No Tales got some pretty positive buzz after it screened at CinemaCon this week. Here’s what our own Peter Sciretta thought of the movie after he saw it:

What makes this new Pirates movie good is that they went back to the roots of the series and concentrate on the characters we love and their legacies. The main villain’s story is intimately tied to Captain Jack Sparrow’s past and the central MacGuffin that everyone is chasing has very personal stakes for the characters involved. The result is a more heartfelt adventure that you actually care about.

As someone who has grown tired of the franchise, it was also good to hear, in Peter’s extended reaction, that the movie may even be better than the first two sequels in the series. Though I can’t necessarily say that I’m excited to see this one at the moment, I’m at least willing to give it a shot and see if they can make Disney’s theme park ride exciting on the big screen again.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales arrives on May 26.