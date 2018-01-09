These are not the 10 best films released in 2017 – this list is of my 10 favorites. I saw close to 150 films last year, so narrowing down my top 7% is not easy. There are a lot of great films that didn’t make the cut, and I could list off a paragraph of films as honorable mentions, but I feel like that would be of disservice to this list.

No, you won’t agree with my choices. Some of the films listed here don’t appear on top 10 lists from other critics or even other /Film writers. I haven’t seen my number one film on any lists at all. But that’s the point, right? My list is my subjective opinion! There would be no reason to read this list if it was just a reflection of your opinion. I hope that this list will make you reconsider some of these movies and I hope that it will make you seek out the films you haven’t seen.

Peter Sciretta’s Top 10 Movies of 2017

10. John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 2‘s action sequences might not be as hard-hitting or spectacularly executed as the original (or maybe my expectations were just higher going in), but what this sequel nails is something I didn’t expect: a sense of world-building. Who would have thought that a franchise like John Wick would create a movie universe that I would want to explore? The first film, while fantastically executed, seemed like a one and done revenge action film, but now I need to see this entire world of the international hitmen and bounty hunters. I think when all is said and done, we could look back at the John Wick films as the best action series of our time.

9. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 might not be quite as great as the first film and it might not be as funny and the music might not be as good (deeper cuts, for sure), but it’s one hell of an entertaining movie. It’s grown on me the more times I’ve seen it, like a track on your favorite band’s album that you don’t instantly fall in love with but somehow wins your heart after a dozen spins. And every time this movie leaves me in tears and begging for more.

8. Spider-Man: Homecoming

For a long while, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 was my favorite superhero film of all time. But as much as I loved that movie, it wasn’t quite the same Peter Parker we saw in the comics. While Spider-Man: Homecoming is gimmicky in the sense that it has a lot of connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most of those interactions are fun and enjoyable. But what I really love about the film is the John Hughes-style grounded high school approach and how director Jon Watts plays with these universal moments from our childhood, like the fear of meeting our girlfriend’s parents for the first time. That sequence might be the most nail-bitingly tense and fun five minutes I had in the cinema last year. The action superhero moments are not as great as the grounded school portions of the film, but the characters and drama work so well that it doesn’t matter.

7. Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049 is the most beautiful looking film of the year. Every frame of this sequel is a painting. The story is more compelling than the original and I love the ideas it explores. It’s a shame more people didn’t see this film and I’m not sure if we can blame the millennials who haven’t seen the original or the tone poem style-marketing that apparently wasn’t compelling enough to sell tickets. In either case, people missed out.

6. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

It’s probably surprising to people that know me that a Skywalker Saga film did not place number one on my list this year. It’s true that I mostly loved Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but I do have a few issues with the film (which I have already discussed at length elsewhere on the site). While I love the risks Rian Johnson took with this franchise, I feel some of them (like some of the humor) felt out of place in this galaxy, and that other choices in the film feel hurtful to the three-film arc of this story. But those quibbles aside, this is the most beautiful looking and continuously surprising Star Wars films ever released.