Peaks TV S3E05-06 – “Wake up. Don’t Die.”

Posted on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 by

Twin Peaks

Peaks TV is a new podcast from David Chen and Joanna Robinson. Every two weeks, we’ll be recapping the latest episodes of Twin Peaks: The Return on Showtime. This week, we recap the 5th and 6th episodes of season 3 of Twin Peaks. Be sure to check out Joanna’s interview with Chrysta Bell and Ben Pearson’s recap of eps 5 and 6. 

Find more episodes of the podcast at peakstv.com. Feel free to email us your theories at peakstv(AT)gmail.com.

