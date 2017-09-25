Haim still has Something to Tell You, and it’s in the form of a short film directed by none other than Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood, Boogie Nights).

The 14-minute short film is a relatively simple video, comprised of nothing more than steady tracking shots of the three sisters who make up the pop-rock trio as they perform a series of songs. But it’s miles better in quality than most music videos today, eschewing dazzling but distracting visuals in favor of a focus on the fantastic music.



Anderson teamed up with Haim — which consists of Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim — earlier this year to direct their music video for “Right Now.” The four then collaborated again for two more live studio performances of “Something to Tell You” and “Nothing’s Wrong,” as well as the drumming performance that takes place during the credits, and Anderson compiled all the performances into a short film called Valentine.

The result is the meticulous, slow-burning music video below.

Paul Thomas Anderson Short Film Valentine

The short film in its entirety was played in front of 35mm screenings like Dunkirk and Baby Driver earlier this summer — the latter of which suits the short a little more than the former.

“This short plays well with concert films, musicals, late night shows, sing-a-longs and a glass of beer,” the short film’s 35mm print canister reads. “Please play loud!”

While this YouTube version can barely hold a candle to the 35mm version, it’s still a stunning reminder of both Anderson and Haim’s talents — and can tide us over until Anderson finally makes that untitled fashion film with Daniel Day-Lewis in his final turn on the big screen. Perhaps the documentary-like feel of this short film is a sign of things to come.

This isn’t the first time Anderson has ventured out into the music world, having collaborated with Radiohead for three videos off of their acclaimed album, “A Moon Shaped Pool.” It’s another example of a filmmaker stepping outside of the cinema comfort zone, such as Spike Jonze creating a spontaneous live dance film with Mia Wasikowska and Lakeith Stanfield in promotion of his performance piece for a fashion show.

Perhaps we’ll soon be seeing a greater intersection of music, fashion, and film lead by adventurous auteurs like Jonze and Anderson. Traditional movies don’t have to be the only things that get to be seen in 35mm.