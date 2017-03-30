Last month, we got word that Paul Thomas Anderson had begun shooting his latest movie, a fashion drama set in 1950s London that will reteam the director with his There Will Be Blood star Daniel Day-Lewis. The details we have on the movie are still pretty sparse, but the good news is we know when we’ll get to see it since the release date was announced this week at CinemaCon.

Find out the Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Movie release date below.

Focus Features announced at their CinemaCon presentation that the new film from the director of Boogie Night and The Master will arrive on December 25 this year (via Jeff Sneider), just in time for you cinephiles to escape from your family’s house to see a movie that most of them probably won’t appreciate the way you do. That means Focus Features will be pushing the movie for awards season as well.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s new movie will be opening up against the musical sequel Pitch Perfect 3, the sequel/reboot Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with Dwayne Johnson, the comedy Bastards starring Owen Wilson and Ed Helms, Alexander Payne’s Downsizing with Matt Damon, and the period drama The Current War with Benedict Cumberbatch. They all arrive on December 22, the Friday before Christmas (which falls on a Monday this year). In the case of Anderson’s movie, this will probably be a limited opening to qualify if for awards consideration before it expands wide in January.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s next movie was on my list of my most anticipated movies of 2017, and that’s based only on the fact that it’s a film from one of my favorite directors starring one of the most notoriously picky actors working today. The cast also features Lesley Manville (Another Year) and Vicky Krieps (Hanna), but we haven’t heard of any other cast members just yet.

Hopefully we’ll get more details sometime soon, but since Anderson likes to keep his movies under the radar as long as possible, we might be waiting awhile. In the meantime, here’s the updated synopsis that came out of CinemaCon this week:

Continuing their creative collaboration following 2007’s There Will Be Blood, three-time Academy Award winner Daniel Day-Lewis stars in the untitled new film from Paul Thomas Anderson. The writer/director will once again explore a distinctive milieu of the 20th century. The new movie is a drama set in the couture world of 1050s London. They story illuminates the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society.

The Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Movie arrives on December 25.