What happens after the apocalypse is cancelled? A Pacific Rim Uprising, as well as the guaranteed return of fan-favorite Pacific Rim character Mako Mori, played by Rinko Kikuchi.

The full story synopsis of Pacific Rim Uprising reveals more details of the story of the anticipated sequel to 2013’s Pacific Rim, featuring mostly new characters and an entirely new director. But no fear, like any “next generation” sequel or spin-off, some familiar faces with populate the Jaegers of Pacific Rim 2.

Legendary Pictures and Universal Pictures have released the full story synopsis for Pacific Rim: Uprising, the sequel to Guillermo del Toro‘s 2013 film Pacific Rim. Taking place 10 years later, the sequel follows Stacker Pentecost’s (Idris Elba) son, played by John Boyega.

Read the Pacific Rim 2 synopsis below:

The globe-spanning conflict between otherworldly monsters of mass destruction and the human-piloted super-machines built to vanquish them was only a prelude to the all-out assault on humanity in Pacific Rim Uprising. John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction. Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious‘ Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.

While we knew that Pacific Rim Uprising would follow this new generation of Jaeger pilots, I held out hope that the scene-stealer of the first Pacific Rim (and the true protagonist, let’s be real), Rinko Kikuchi’s Mako Mori, would return. A previous peek at a casting list suggested that Kikuchi would return, alongside Charlie Day and Burn Gorman as Newt and Gottlieb, but the synopsis gives official confirmation. I’m still mourning the fact that Mori’s partner Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunman) is nowhere to be seen, but at least we get to see Mako again.

Less clear, however, is what can happen now that the apocalypse has been cancelled. Elba’s Stacker Pentecost sacrificed his life to close The Breach, the portal through which the Kaiju were invading Earth. From the synopsis, we can surmise that Pacific Rim Uprising deals with the fallout of “the shadow of war,” but that a new enemy will threaten to extinguish humanity.

The full trailer for Pacific Rim Uprising will premiere at New York Comic Con this Friday. Pacific Rim: Uprising is directed by Steven S. DeKnight and is set to hit theaters on March 23, 2018.