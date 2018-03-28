The Overlook Film Festival, a horror-movie centric fest on the rise, has announced its impressive 2018 line-up. The festival, held this year in New Orleans, will feature 40 films, as well as several events. See the full Overlook Film Festival line-up below.

There are too many film festivals to count, but the Overlook Film Festival is something special. The festival is horror-centric, and has so far be held in locations that are said to be haunted or at least have a place in horror movie history. Last year’s fest was held at the Timberline Lodge in Oregon, which served as the exterior location of the Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. This year’s fest will take place in New Orleans, with festival headquarters housed in the historic Bourbon Orleans Hotel, “one of the city’s most notoriously haunted spaces. The 200 year old-hotel is home to many reported apparitions, including a ghost child rumored to be the inspiration for the Grady Twins from The Shining.”

The festival has announced its full 2018 line-up, and it’s loaded with fantastic horror films. The films include:

Unfriended: Dark Web , which /Film’s own Jacob Hall called “nervy and vicious and built to send chills down your spine for a brisk 90 minutes.”

, which /Film’s own Jacob Hall called “nervy and vicious and built to send chills down your spine for a brisk 90 minutes.” A24’s highly buzzed-about Hereditary . Reviewing for /Film, Steve Prokopy said the film is “An Early Contender for the Best Horror Film of 2018.”

. Reviewing for /Film, Steve Prokopy said the film is “An Early Contender for the Best Horror Film of 2018.” Upgrade, which Matt Donato called “one of the most strikingly invigorated sci-fi watches I’ve been awestruck by in quite some time.”

Also featured: the premiere of a new Puppet Master film, because you can never have too many of those. The Overlook Film Festival will run from April 19 through April 22. More info can be found on the official site. Here’s the full film line-up.

Opening Night Film

Unfriended: Dark Web

Director: Stephen Susco

Cast: Colin Woodell, Betty Gabriel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Andrew Lees, Connor del Rio, Stephanie Nogueras, Savira Windyani

United States, 2018

Preparing for his weekly Skype game night with his friends, a cyber café attendant borrows a laptop from the lost and found, only to find that the previous owner will stop at nothing to retrieve it. A sequel in name only, UNFRIENDED: DARK WEB borrows key cinematic elements from the original UNFRIENDED while telling its own edge-of-your-seat sadistic tale full of shocks and surprises that will make you think twice about who’s watching when you log on.

Centerpiece Film

St. Agatha

WORLD PREMIERE

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman

Cast: Sabrina Kern, Carolyn Hennesy, Courtney Halverson

United States, 2018

Horror film impresario Darren Lynn Bousman, director of SAW II, III and IV, modern experiments REPO! A GENETIC OPERA and THE DEVIL’S CARNIVAL, not to mention the groundbreaking ongoing immersive property The Tension Experience, brings to life his latest vision, a period piece concerning a troubled woman running from her past who finds herself kept hostage by a coven of vicious nuns.

Closing Night Film

Hereditary

Director: Ari Aster

Cast: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, Gabriel Byrne

United States, 2018

When their reclusive grandmother passes away, the Graham family is slowly taken hold by a cursed terror, one that won’t let go. A cavalcade of gifted performers led by Toni Collete star in filmmaker Ari Aster’s astounding debut feature, which has deservedly become one of the most anticipated horror films of the year since it’s electrifying debut at the Sundance Film Festival.

Feature Film Presentations

Arizona

Director: Jonathan Watson

Cast: Danny McBride, Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Wilson, Lolli Sorenson, Elizabeth Gillies, Kaitlin Olson

United States, 2017

This wickedly inventive comedic thriller that sharply utilizes the true life economic turmoil of the housing crisis as its backdrop, casts Danny Mcbride as an unhinged homeowner who attempts to take out his frustrations on a scrupulous relator (Rosemarie Dewitt) with a rampage that grows increasingly murderous.

Beast

Director: Michael Pearce

Cast: Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, Trystan Gravelle,Geraldine James

United Kingdom, 2017

In this brutal, sexy, critically acclaimed debut thriller from UK director Michael Pearce, a disturbed woman finds herself caught between her oppressive family’s demands and her animalistic attraction to an alluring stranger who’s arrival in her life is suspiciously timed with a series of vicious murders in their isolated community.

Blood Fest

Director: Owen Egerton

Cast: Robbie Kay, Jacob Batalon, Seychelle Gabriel, Tate Donovan, Barbara Dunkelman, Nick Rutherford, Zachary Levi

United States, 2018

When the most exciting horror festival in the country turns the tables on its zealous fan base by trapping them on the grounds and murdering them en masse, a group of teens armed with the knowledge of a thousand horror movies must fight their way through the bloodbath in this hilarious send-up of horror culture.

Blue My Mind

Director: Lisa Brühlmann

Cast: Luna Wedler, Zoë Pastelle Holthuizen

Switzerland, 2017

During the process of moving cities with her parents and trying to start over with a new group of friends, 15-year-old Mia begins to discover unexpected changes to her body that she dare not speak about to anyone. In spite of her radical attempts to halt the process, Mia is forced to face the horrifying reality of who she truly is. Equal parts tender, surreal, and grotesque, actor-turned-director Lisa Brühlmann’s first feature is a worth addition to the adolescent body horror canon.

Caniba

Director: Véréna Paravel & Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Cast: Issei Sagawa, Jun Sagawa

France, 2017

Sensory ethnography documentarians Lucien Castaign-Taylor and Véréna Paravel turn their cameras on notorious Japanese cannibal cum manga author, pornography director, and sushi critic, Issei Sagawa. In an unprecedented and shocking interview, Sagawa reveals gruesome details about his life and crimes, as well as a peak into his fraught relationship with his mysterious brother.

Don’t Leave Home

Director: Michael Tully

Cast: Anna Margaret Hollyman, Lalor Roddy, Helena Bereen, David McSavage, Karrie Cox

Ireland, 2018

An American artist accepts a strange invitation to a secluded Irish manor to construct an original sculpture for a priestly painter whose work has been shrouded in a sinister urban legend involving the disappearance of an 8-year-old girl in this creepy, offbeat cinematic discovery from indie stalwart Michael Tully (SEPTIEN).

Downrange

Director: Ryuhei Kitamura

Cast: Kelly Connaire, Stephanie Pearson, Alexa Yeames, Jason Tobias

United States, 2017

Macabre mastermind Ryuhei Kitamura (VERSUS, MIDNIGHT MEAT TRAIN) comes crashing back with a frenetic new film of murder and mayhem. Stranded by the side of the road in the middle of nowhere from a tire blowout, a group of carpoolers become suddenly besieged by flying bullets from an unseen shooter with incredible precision and a savage will.

The Farm

WORLD PREMIERE

Director: Hans Stjernswärd

Cast: Nora Yessayan, Alec Gaylord, Ken Volok, Rob Tisdale

United States, 2018

The classic horror tale of a young couple who takes a wrong turn and stumbles into a small town full of people with nefarious intentions is turned on its head in this disturbing manifesto about food production. Seeping with eerie atmosphere, this unnerving first feature from newcomer Hans Stjernswärd finds as much fear in its silences as it does in its sickening, insidious images.

Ghost Stories

Director: Jeremy Dyson & Andy Nyman

Cast: Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther, Andy Nyman, Paul Whitehouse

United Kingdom, 2017

After stumbling across a long-lost folder of material from his childhood hero, Goodman, a TV investigator known for debumking psychic hoaxes, digs deep into three cases of ghoulish hauntings. Determined to find rational explanations, Goodman quickly realizes he’s in over his head. Featuring Martin Freeman, this spine-tingling anthology, adapted from the hit stage play, tells enough tales to keep you up for nights to come.

Good Manners

Director: Juliana Rojas & Marco Dutra

Cast: Isabél Zuaa, Marjorie Estiano, Miguel Lobo

Brazil/France, 2017

A surprising, imaginative and engaging twist on classic genre stories told with a sophisticated cinematic technique, GOOD MANNERS begins unassumingly with a near destitute nurse becoming the caretaker for a wealthy, isolated pregnant woman exhibiting strange behavior. But soon her habits turn into a sleeping hunger that changes both of their lives forever.

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich

WORLD PREMIERE

Director: Sonny Laguna & Tommy Wiklund

Cast: Thomas Lennon, Michael Paré, Barbara Crampton, Udo Kier

United Kingdom / United States, 2018

During a roadtrip to a convention for the 30th Anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders, a comic book nerd, his new girlfriend and his best friend come face to face with a set of sadistic nazi puppets out for blood. A reimagining of the Charles Band classic, this uproarious horror comedy starring Thomas Lennon, Udo Kier, Barbara Crampton, Nelson Franklin, and Charlene Yi pays homage to the Full Moon features of the late 80s, early 90s.

The Ranger

Director: Jenn Wexler

Cast: Chloë Levine, Granit Lahu, Jeremy Pope, Bubba Weiler, Amanda Grace Benitez, Jeremy Holm, Larry Fessenden

United States, 2018

A band of punks on the run from trouble with the local law hide out in the woods, only to stumble onto the radar of a deranged park ranger with a malicious approach to justice and a mysterious connection to a member of their group. Longtime indie horror producer Jenn Wexler makes her directorial debut with this manic, punk-rock take on the traditional slasher flick.

Revenge

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Cast: Matilda Lutz, Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe, Guillaume Bouchede, Jean-Louis Tribes

France, 2017

First time filmmaker Coralie Fargeat subverts expectations of the exploitative rape-revenge film tropes from the grind house age for this explosively shocking assault on misogynistic culture that stunned unsuspecting audiences at both the Toronto and Sundance film festivals. Don’t miss one of the most intense debuts of the year.

Satan’s Slaves

Director: Joko Anwar

Cast: Tara Basro, Bront Palarae, Dimas Aditya, Endy Arfian, Nasar Annuz, Ayu Laksmi, Egy Fedly

Indonesia, 2017

When Mawarni, a famous Indonesian singer, dies of a mysterious illness, her husband and four children are left behind to pick up the pieces, only to discover that they are being haunted by a pack of rabid spirits headed by Mawarni herself. Technically billed as a remake of the 1982 Indonesian remake of Don Coscarelli’s PHANTASM, celebrated director Joko Anwar’s SATAN’S SLAVES is its own chilling throwback to 70s supernatural thrillers, packed to the brim with jump scares and iconic imagery.

Sex Madness Revealed

WORLD PREMIERE

Director: Tim Kirk

Cast: Patton Oswalt, Rob Zabrecky

United States, 2018

Notorious comedian Patton Oswalt and renowned magician Rob Zabrecky star in Tim Kirk’s (DIRECTOR’S COMMENTARY) latest experiment in how to tell tales of terror. Taking the form of an audio commentary that plays out over the little known 1938 STD propaganda film SEX MADNESS, the voice of a persnickety film blogger interviews the descendant of the original motion picture’s director who harbors a nefarious secret.

Tigers Are Not Afraid

Director: Issa López

Cast: Paola Lara, Juan Ramón López, Ianis Guerrero, Rodrigo Cortés, Hanssel Casillas

Mexico, 2017

In one of the most imaginative (and award winning!) features traveling the genre festival circuit in recent months, a young girl with a missing mother joins a band of street misfits in effort to survive amidst rampant cartel violence in modern-day Mexico City. Populated with fairy tale imagery, TIGERS is at turns harshly real and terrifyingly surreal, reminiscent of films like THE DEVIL’S BACKBONE and CITY OF GOD as it details a tragic and engulfing nightmare.

Upgrade

Director: Leigh Whannell

Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, Harrison Gilbertson, Benedict Hardie

Australia, 2017

Fan favorite Leigh Whannell, whose work on the SAW and INSIDIOUS franchises have made him a modern genre icon, thrills and delights with this gory and action-packed foray into a science-fiction dystopia. An experimental procedure infuses a sentient computer chip into the body and mind of paralyzed Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green), fueling a spiraling mission for vengeance that leads to a terrifying endgame.

Vampire Clay

Director: Soichi Umezawa

Cast: Kyoka Takeda, Momoka Sugimoto, Ena Fujita, Yuyu Makihara, Asuka Kurosawa

Japan, 2017

A group of unwitting art school students find themselves in a brutal showdown against a pack of evil of modeling clay in this campy, inventive, practical effects extravaganza from Japanese FX artist turned filmmaker Soichi Umezawa.

What Keeps You Alive

Director: Colin Minihan

Cast: Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen, Martha Macisaac, Joey Klein, Charlotte Lindsay Marron

Canada, 2018

For their first wedding anniversary, Jackie and Jules retreat to a cozy cabin near a beautiful lake. The sudden appearance of Jackie’s childhood best friend sets off a chain of unlikely events that turn a quiet vacation into the deadliest game of cat and mouse in Overlook Alum Colin Minihan’s (writer of STILL/BORN) claustrophobic survivalist thriller.

Wolfman’s Got Nards: A Documentary

Director: André Gower

Cast: Fred Dekker, Shane Black, Seth Green, Adam F. Goldberg, Ryan Lambert, Ashley Bank, Adam Green, Joe Lynch, Chuck Russell, Heather Langenkamp

United States, 2018

August 14, 1987 saw the release of what has become one of the strangest, scariest and most iconic kids film to ever grace the silver screen – THE MONSTER SQUAD. In this endearing documentary, director Andre Gower takes us not only behind the scenes on the production, but also into the heart of the fandom surrounding the movie and the magic that made it such a defining cinematic experience for so many in the genre community.

Short Film Presentations

Amy

Director: L. Gustavo Cooper

Cast: Danielle Kennedy, Rebekah Kennedy, Tom Fitzpatrick, Samantha Ann

United States, 2017

Set against the backdrop of the deadliest heat wave in recorded history and inspired by America’s most prolific female serial killer, L. Gustavo Cooper’s AMY provides a surreal and distorted glimpse into a killing spree that captivated a nation in the early 1900s.

The Beaning

Director: Sean McCoy

United States, 2017

An experimental sports film combining documentary techniques with horror aesthetics, THE BEANING explores a sinister theory surrounding the death of Cleveland baseball player Ray Chapman in 1920 and the subsequent rise of the Yankee dynasty.

Beastly Things

Director: Zev Chevat

United States, 2017

A young street artist encounters a group of local schoolchildren, and learns what really makes monsters.

Blood Runs Down

WORLD PREMIERE

Director: Zandashé Brown

Cast: Farrah Martin, Idella Johnson

United States, 2018

When a woman undergoes a frightening transition, her vigilant young daughter must decide between saving her or protecting herself in this haunting tale of inheritance, daughterhood, and demons.

Cerulia

Director: Sofía Carrillo

Cast: Diana Bracho

Mexico, 2017

Cerulia returns to her childhood home to bid farewell to her past, but the memories of her youth and a presence in the home will not let her go.

Coyote

Director: Lorenz Wunderle

Switzerland, 2018

A coyote loses his family to a vicious attack by wolves. Tormented by fear, anger and grief, he sees a chance to avenge their deaths…

Good Morning

Director: Elaine Mongeon

Cast: Maya Kazan, Jamie McShane

United States, 2017

A young woman and her father adapt to terrifying changes they never expected.

Hair Wolf

Director: Mariama Diallo

Cast: Kara Young, Taliah Webster, Madeline Weinstein, Trae Harris, Jermaine Crawford

United States, 2017

In a black hair salon in gentrifying Brooklyn, the local residents fend off a strange new monster: white women intent on sucking the lifeblood from black culture.

Latched

Director: Justin Harding & Rob Brunner

Cast: Alana Elmer, Peter Higginson, Jarrett Siddall, Bowen Harding

Canada, 2017

A choreographer pursues creative inspiration at a cottage retreat while attempting to wean her demanding toddler — and unknowingly awakens a vile fairy corpse in the process. When she discovers the creature’s terrifying intentions, she will have to put her creativity to good use to lure the repugnant beast.

Milk

Director: Santiago Menghini

Cast: Cameron Brodeur, Anana Rydvald

Canada, 2018

On a late night, a young teen goes into the kitchen for a glass of milk. Upon encountering his sleepless mother, he quickly realizes things are not as they seem.

Möbius

Director: Sam Kuhn

Cast: Caley Jones, Daiva Z, Britt Grayson, Elissa Mielke, Austin Will

Canada/United States, 2017

A moth eaten tale of magic and mutation half remembered by a teen poet whose beloved lies lifeless in a stream.

Pan

Director: Anna Roller

Cast: Anna Platen, Jeff Wilbusch, Luisa-Céline Gaffron, Sue Simmy Lemke, Emil Borgeest

Germany, 2017

Juno, a twenty-year-old girl becomes obsessed with Pan. Her obsession turns her into an animal.

The Plague

Director: Guillermo Carbonell

Cast: Gabriela Freire, Walter Rey, Rafael Soliwoda

Uruguay, 2017

Rosa’s father escapes from a nursing home and comes back to his former house. He hides a secret, and he’s not coming alone.

The Sermon

Director: Dean Puckett

Cast: Molly Casey, Grant Gillespie, Denise Stephenson, Oliver Monaghan, Emma White

United Kingdom, 2018

In an isolated church community in the English countryside, a powerful hate preacher prepares to deliver a sermon to his flock, but his daughter has a secret that could destroy them all.

Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time (Episode 1: Strangers)

Created by Peter Gulsvig

Cast: Rachel Butera, Nate Corddry, Peter Gulsvig

United States, 2018

Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time exists in the fractured psyche of a middle aged woman whose refusal to grow up has resulted in a life spent talking to inanimate objects (and a dying box turtle) in her parents’ house.

Thursday Night

Director: Gonçalo Almeida

Cast: Bimbo the Dog

Portugal, 2017

An elusive stranger pays Bimbo a visit in the middle of the night to deliver a vital message.

We Summoned a Demon

Director: Chris McInroy

Cast: Kirk C. Johnson, Carlos Larotta, John Orr

United States, 2017

They just wanted to be cool. Instead, they got a demon.

The Overlook will also feature several virtual reality presentations, because VR is the future, I guess.

Virtual Reality Presentations

Campfire Creepers: The Skull of Sam

Director: Alexandre Aja

From master of horror Alexandre Aja, the director of films such as The Hills Have Eyes, Piranha, and Horns, comes an original anthology series that brings classic campfire stories to life in stunning Virtual Reality. Produced by Oculus and Future Lighthouse and distributed by Dark Corner, Campfire Creepers invites viewers to join the fire circle at a summer camp called Camp Coyote as a group of kids take turns telling spooky tales. Inspired by cult classics like Creepshow and Tales from the Crypt, every episode of Campfire Creepers is a wild ride that will have you laughing and screaming in equal measure.

Delusion: Lies Within

WORLD PREMIERE

Director: Jon Braver

Set in the 1940’s American South, beloved author Elena Fitzgerald goes missing before releasing the final novel in her epic dark fantasy that has captivated fans Daniel and Virginia. As many believe her to be dead, Daniel and Virginia must leave their grim reality behind to save Fitzgerald from her own literary nightmare. The VR series from Skybound Entertainment is a fully immersive, 360 degrees episodic story. Delusion is based off Jon Braver’s 2014 immersive theatrical performance in Los Angeles.

Masters Of The Sun

Director: will.i.am

This interactive comic book series from Oculus Studios, born from the mind of will.i.am (Black Eyed Peas), is a retro futuristic B-boy zombie thriller about a hip-hop group from East LA that must battle an ancient god who is turning black drug dealers and gangsters into zombies. This epic journey, spanning 13 episodes, explores gang culture, hip-hop origins, and cloaked conspiracy theories—from ancient Egypt to the streets of LA. Starring Queen Latifah, Rakim, Jamie Foxx, Ice-T, and KRS-One.

Night Night

Director: Guy Shelmerdine

It’s time to drift off to dreamland…but first your mom is going to read you a short bedtime story. Take a journey into your childhood nightmares with Dark Corner’s sense-stunning immersive experience. Produced by Dark Corner and MPC VR.

Wolves In The Walls (Chapter 1)

Director: Pete Billington

Eight-year-old Lucy suspects that wolves live in the walls of her family’s home. She has no one to believe her … but you. Forging a groundbreaking blend of film, theatre, audience agency, and sleight of hand, this exquisitely crafted animated experience, adapted from material by Neil Gaiman and choreographed by immersive theater company Third Rail Projects, casts you as an active performer in a narrative where you interact, have a relationship with, and go on a quest with the central character in ways that leave your mark on the experience.

Like last year, the Overlook will also feature events and live presentations. As the Overlook describes it, “experiences will run the gamut from live podcasts and storytelling shows, to immersive attractions for an audience of one – including the world premiere of a new show from immersive theater troupe BLACKOUT – and The Overlook Immersive Game, a new alternate reality game that will span the entirety of the festival created by this year’s experience designers Scott Gillies and Nick Tierce, whose credits include a range of interactive projects for companies that include Electronic Arts, Disney, Microsoft, Niantic Labs and Google.” You can read a write-up of last year’s Blackout here.

Live Events

BLACKOUT

WORLD PREMIERE

Creators: Kristjan Thor and Josh Randall

In 2009, an underground immersive horror experience swept through the NYC art scene and began a path that would transform the international theater community. BLACKOUT, the X-rated fear experience designed for adults over 18 to walk through completely alone. Created by directors Kristjan Thor and Josh Randall, BLACKOUT has had productions in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Now at the Overlook Film Festival, BLACKOUT presents the world premiere of a rare and unique opportunity for the adventurous to make their way through what the NEW YORK TIMES has called the “most extreme theater event of the year.” WARNING: This is considered an extreme experience and is exclusively for pass holders. Participants are required to sign a waiver. Slots will be made available exclusively for all-access pass holders.

The Canon Podcast Live

Host: Amy Nicholson

What films should be included in the list of all-time greats? Film critic Amy Nicholson and a guest debate, discuss and sometimes harmoniously agree about whether a film should be Canon-ized. Ultimately, the decision is yours. Cast your vote, and decide the legacy of each movie forevermore. No pressure.

In Another Room

Directors: Austin and Aaron Keeling

Last summer, E3W Productions’ surprise hit ‘In Another Room’ invited guests to explore the richly storied rooms of a notoriously haunted house in Los Angeles, introducing audience members to the inhabitants who lived and died within its walls. Now, E3W Productions is pleased to offer exclusive access to one of the rooms from their debut show, transported to the Bourbon Orleans Hotel for the duration of the Overlook Film Festival. Audiences of three will be invited to step inside this room, where they will meet a previous inhabitant and learn of the tragedies that befell them. ‘In Another Room’ sold out in just three days upon its initial run, and this excerpt promises a haunting, moving, and extremely intimate experience. We invite those of you most attuned to the psychic and supernatural to join us for a once in a lifetime opportunity to come face to face with the unknown. Slots will be made available exclusively for all-access pass holders.

Infinitely Dinner Society: Midnight Snacks

Creator, Director: Annie Lesser

Infinitely Dinner Society’s Midnight Snacks presents Bananas Foster. IDS Midnight Snacks are late night pairings of food and art with the math and science behind infinity. Previous snacks have included donuts paired with the infinite points of a circle, cheese cubes paired with hypercubes and oyster shooters paired with the intangible nature of infinity. Each snack features food sourced from local bakers, shop owners and farmers markets. For the Overlook Film Festival, creator Annie Lesser has designed a piece based on the cosmic horror of the multiverse featuring Bananas Foster made from Louisiana cane sugar and rum. News about Infinitely Dinner Society and the IDS MidnightSnacks can be found Instagram @infinitelydinnersociety. Slots will be made available exclusively for all-access pass holders.

The Overlook Immersive Game

Producer: Mali Elfman

For the signature event of the Overlook Film Festival, 2018 introduces a new alternate reality game and welcomes this year’s experience designers Scott Gillies and Nick Tierce, whose credits include a range of projects with companies such as Electronic Arts, Disney, Microsoft, Niantic Labs, and Google. Throughout the entire weekend, uncover an interactive horror mystery that permeates the festival, featuring live actors inhabiting unique locations, hidden clues, tactile puzzles, and surprising twists that each player can engage with at their own level of comfort and curiosity. Follow the clues to become the protagonist of an engaging and thrilling narrative that no two players will experience in exactly the same way. Details of the game’s story will remain locked away until the festival begins, but you may wish to seek out the celestial raven, instantly. The game is available exclusively to festival pass holders, with active player registration limited to 100 available spots. All registered players must attend a game orientation upon festival check-in. Over the course of the game, curious players may receive invitations to engage further for additional immersive depth, which they may opt-in for when the opportunity is presented.

Paperbacks From Hell

Creator, Writer, Performer: Grady Hendrix

In the early Seventies, three books changed horror forever: ROSEMARY’S BABY, THE EXORCIST, and THE OTHER. The first horror novels to hit bestseller lists since 1940, they opened the floodgates for an avalanche of horror paperbacks to pour onto supermarket shelves throughout the Seventies and Eighties until SILENCE OF THE LAMBS slit the genre’s throat in the early Nineties. Writer Grady Hendrix delivers a mind-melting oral history of this now forgotten world of Nazi leprechauns, skeleton doctors, killer crabs, killer jellyfish, killer babies, pretty much killer everything. Prepare yourself for a tour of this long-lost universe of terror that lurked behind the lurid, foil-embossed, die-cut covers of…the Paperbacks from Hell!!!!

The Pumpkin Pie Show: Best of Show

Creator, Writer, Performer: Clay McLeod Chapman

Come join us for an encore presentation of the best Pumpkin Pie Show stories from over the last 20 years. Author Clay McLeod Chapman will lead the audience through the back-catalogue of his personal favorite tales, offering a view into the sordid lives of Southern Gothic monstrosities that explore the domestic horrors of the everyday, finding terror within our own households. This is Edgar Allan Poe for the modern age, people.

The Pumpkin Pie Show: New Skulduggery

Creator, Writer, Performer: Clay McLeod Chapman

Author Clay McLeod Chapman is bringing BRAND NEW STORIES to the Overlook! The Pumpkin Pie Show has remained a staple of the fest – and this year they’re offering an even sweeter treat: original tales that have never been inflicted upon an audience anywhere. Flesh-eating bacteria, killer baby carrots and haunted comic books are all on the menu. These new campfire stories will be sure send a shiver up your spine. Hear them first before they’re unleashed upon the rest of the world!

The Pumpkin Pie Show: One-On-Ones

Creator, Writer, Performer: Clay McLeod Chapman

A returning favorite from last year’s fest, please join author Clay McLeod Chapman as he takes one audience member at a time on a dark ride through this depraved, intimate storytelling experience. Think of it as a heart-to-bleeding-heart with madmen, murderers and monsters telling their own story. No fourth wall, no escape. First come, first serve. Sessions will last 20 minutes. Slots will be made available exclusively for all-access pass holders.

Shock Waves Presents

Host: Ryan Turek

Overlook welcomes Ryan Turek, co-host of Blumhouse’s hit horror podcast Shock Waves for an insightful discussion with one of the festival’s guests.

Summerland Lost

Creator, Writer, Performer: Grady Hendrix

The Wall Street Journal calls him “a national treasure.” His mother calls him “Sunshine.” Now author Grady Hendrix brings his one-man show about psychic teenagers and shaved cats to New Orleans with Summerland Lost: A Ghost Story. Telling the all-shocking, all-true tale of drunk Victorian teenagers who spoke to the dead, this is the real life story of how biomechanical sex cults, the ghost of Ben Franklin, suffragettes, abolitionists, anarchists, and Arctic explorers all teamed up to answer the ultimate question: is there life after death?