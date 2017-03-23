(Welcome to Nostalgia Bomb, a series where we take a look back on beloved childhood favorites and discern whether or not they’re actually any good. In this edition, we revisit the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series.)

I have to admit, I somehow missed the whole Mighty Morphin Power Rangers phenomenon altogether. I was just shy of ten when the show premiered and I felt too old to care about teenagers turning into superheroes. Give me Ghostwriter mysteries or Zach Morris’ perfectly moussed coif on Saved by the Bell and keep the cheesy monster battles, thanks.

But with the Power Rangers movie looming (which even I admit, looks pretty cool), /Film editor Jacob Hall asked me if I might be interested in giving the original series a watch. Could someone who has zero knowledge of the Power Rangers universe find some charm in it or does it only hold nostalgic value? And most of all, in the age of Marvel blockbusters and Academy Award-winning superhero films, does it hold up at all?

So we both watched the first 10 episodes of the original series and convened to hash this whole thing out.

Previous Experience

Jamie: Jacob, I’ll admit I went into this absolutely cold. While I watched the first ten episodes of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (1993-1999), I did notice Netflix had a plethora of different iterations and there was also Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995). I knew about the toys and I saw tons of kids in the iconic costumes on Halloween growing up, but I really was clueless about the rules of the universe or the powers the Rangers call upon. I didn’t even know who Zordon or Rita Repulsa were. So for me, watching also meant really investing in the pilot episode, where everything is explained and set up. What was your experience with the series?

Jacob: The original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers arrived at just the right time when I was just the right age for me to be completely obsessed with it. It was not a thing I carried into adulthood and I don’t consider myself a fan today, but I remember it fondly. I had the toys and the Red Ranger was my favorite. I never did watch beyond the original series, though. I know healthy and sane who can track the history of the team from series to series, so it definitely got its hooks really deep in some people. Revisiting the first 10 episodes was a surreal experience, as all of the tiny, weird details that had faded away from the big picture came rushing back in. But before I tip my hand and reveal whether or not this was a pleasant nostalgic experiment or a pin in the fragile balloon that is my childhood memories, I’m very curious about your knee-jerk reaction to seeing this show totally fresh.

First Impressions

Jamie: It’s weird. On one hand, being an adult, I can see the marketing gimmick right away. This was about selling toys, which becomes pretty evident when you see each Rangers’ dinosaur component come to life and it looks so much like the close-up of a toy. When they all assemble, all I could think of was Voltron. We’ll dive into villains in a bit but I also felt like each episode was pretty formulaic. But despite all of this (and I can’t believe I’m admitting this), I nearly watched past episode ten. The series does have a charm to it, fueled in part by the cast. It’s corny at times but so are most of our favorite shows from childhood. I wasn’t sitting on the edge of my seat each episode, but I definitely didn’t find this to be as painful as I was expecting!

Jacob: That formula sold toys. Oh, boy. Did it ever sell toys. The formula is actually pretty convenient – a kid can sit down and watch any given episode and get exactly what they want out of it. I know the show gets more serialized in later seasons and series, but even then, there’s a pretty standard “give them what they want” pattern. I’ll be honest: I sat down to watch these episodes with my wife and friends, alcohol in hand, ready to suffer…and I didn’t? We actually had a blast! The show is cheesy and cheap and silly and the fact that the writers were forced to write around action footage they had licensed from a Japanese TV series is painfully obvious, but…I didn’t care? It’s perfectly cute and nice and we all ended up having a good time? Let me be frank: I thought this would be an exchange where we both kicked this show into the mud, but I’m officially a convert.

The Villains

Jamie: I honestly thought we would be trashing it as well, but it’s oddly fun! Let’s talk about those villains now, because man, Rita Repulsa is serving a LOOK. I’m kind of obsessed with her and while I love Elizabeth Banks, I’m really bummed we’ve lost that classic costume – and a woman of color to boot. Being a kids show, the danger in the series never feels menacing, more like a disruption to life that the Rangers must scramble to resolve. But these “monsters of the week” are always interesting as they usually tie into whatever has been set up in Angel Grove right at the beginning of the episode. When Trini and Kimberly become Big Sisters to a young girl for a day, Rita sends a giant chicken to kidnap her. Billy’s science protege? Sucked into a giant eye monster. Again, it’s formulaic but I found these far more interesting than the Putty Patrollers and, if I’m honest, the giant monster fight at the end.

Jacob: Oh, don’t get me started on the Putty Patrollers! Has there ever been a less threatening group of henchpeople in a children’s show? I will say this much: their weird, warbling voices really upset my dog. But you’re right: those final battles always suffer because they reuse the same footage over and over again. It’s cool at first (and yeah, a giant robot made of dinosaur robots is the coolest), but by the sixth episode, you’re just twitching in your seat, wishing you could fast forward to the comedy ending where Bulk and Skull fall into another cake.

Life Lessons

Jacob: One thing I do appreciate about the monster-of-the-week storylines is that they’re very much about teaching a lesson to the kids watching. They’re very simplistic (i.e., teamwork is good!), but it’s better than a show that’s all noise and flash. Plus, I love how the Rangers are essentially young, progressive activists, always volunteering and gathering signatures and trying to make the world better when they’re not literally saving it. How about the scene where Kimberly and Trini take a stand against pollution, only for all three of their male friends to totally abandon them when they need them the most? Learn that lesson well, young ladies.

Jamie: That’s one thing that stood out to me, I think what really made me find the series so endearing is that the show is really great about showing viewers that everyone is important. The cast is diverse, they champion teamwork, and even show Trini and Kimberly as being completely capable outside of the guys. Bulk and Skull are your typical bullies, but they feel different to me than most shows. They feel more like cautionary tales than true enemies. I think some of this stems from them being part of the juice bar hangout scenes. They’ll muck things up, but it seems to serve a purpose, like “here’s what happens when you’re too greedy” or something like that.

Jacob: You may be interested to know that Bulk and Skull are on the show longer than any of the rangers, with the actor who plays Bulk returning to play the character as late as 2013. It’s kind of insane, but it’s a living.