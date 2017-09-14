Right now, wildfires are tearing through the Western half of the United States, torching hundreds of thousands of acres of land in Montana, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California and Utah. There have been more than 24,000 firefighters battling 137 blazes. These men and women are the best of the best, and the story of some of them from Arizona will be told on the big screen this fall.

Only the Brave will tell the story of the Granite Mountain Hot Shots, the team that took on a wildfire in Yarnell, Arizona that would go on to become the deadliest U.S. wildfire since the 1991 East Bay Hills fire, and the deadliest incident of any kind for United States firefighters since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. A new Only the Brave trailer shows how Josh Brolin, James Badge Dale, Jeff Bridges and Miles Teller face that fire in what appears to be a no-win scenario.

Watch the Only the Brave Trailer

Only the Brave is directed by Joseph Kosinski (TRON Legacy), who will soon be taking to the skies with Top Gun: Maverick. Surely the adrenaline of facing a wildfire will be satisfactory preparation for strapping into a cockpit and flying at insane speeds through the sky, so Kosinski is more than prepared to handle the need for speed.

As generic and melodramatic as Only the Brave appears to be, there’s clearly some appeal from the fact that the movie tells the tale of real heroes, real firefighters who gave their lives so that others wouldn’t lose their land, homes and loved ones to the flames. Perhaps there’s a compelling and intense enough narrative here that the movie can stand on its own.

One thing interesting to note is that Sony Pictures doesn’t seem to be going out of their way to show that Taylor Kitsch is in this movie. Could the studio be worried about all the flops the actor has made over the years tainting the release of this movie and weakening audience interest? It’s certainly possible But if that’s the case, why put him in the movie at all?

All men are created equal… then, a few become firefighters. Only the Brave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it – they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire.

Only the Brave: The Story of the Granite Mountain Hot Shots arrives on October 20, 2017.