Burt Reynolds is the latest big name to join Quentin Tarantino‘s Manson Family murder-inspired film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Reynolds is set to play George Spahn, the ranch owner who rented land to Charles Manson. In addition to Reynolds, Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen are all in talks for minor roles. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio star.

Burt Reynolds as George Spahn

Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is bound to generate controversy before and after it hits theaters. But one thing is certain: the movie is going to have one hell of a cast. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are both confirmed to star in the film, and Margot Robbie is in talks to play Manson Family victim Sharon Tate. Now, The Wrap reveals that Burt Reynolds is in talks to join the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood cast as George Spahn. Spahn was a rancher who rented his land out to Charles Manson and his “family” of cultists. Spahn was nearly blind, and Manson ordered the women of his cult to act as “seeing eye guides” for the old man. Manson also reportedly ordered the women to sleep with Spahn in lieu of payment for renting the property.

Reynolds is a Hollywood legend, but he hasn’t had many high profile acting jobs in the last few years. There’s almost a feeling of deja vu here, reminiscent of when Paul Thomas Anderson gave Reynolds’ career a brief revival by casting him in Boogie Nights. Casting Reynolds as Spahn also indicates that Charles Manson is likely going to be an actual character in the film in some capacity, not just someone in the background.

Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen

In addition to Reynolds’ casting, The Wrap reveals that frequent Tarantino players Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen are also in talks to take on minor roles in the film. Russell worked with Tarantino on Death Proof and The Hateful Eight; Roth appeared in Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight; and Madsen had parts in Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, and The Hateful Eight.

These three actors, plus Reynolds, with Pitt and DiCaprio starring and Margot Robbie likely involved as well, make for an incredible cast. Al Pacino has also been mentioned as a potential cast member, but there’s no word on how serious that is.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

While most people (including this very site!) tend to refer to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood as Tarantino’s “Manson Family Movie”, there’s a lot more to the story than just Manson and his cult. The real plot involves DiCaprio playing a former Western TV star named Cliff Dalton who finds himself struggling to stay relevant in Hollywood. Pitt will play DiCaprio’s longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth. “Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor…Sharon Tate,” said Tarantino.

Tarantino, Pitt and DiCaprio recently talked the film up at CinemaCon. There, Tarantino offered the following statement:

“It takes place during the 1969 Hollywood era at the height of the counterculture explosion, at the time of the hippie revolution…During the summer, little by little, block by block, we’ll be transforming Los Angeles in the psychedelic Hollywood of 1969.”

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood opens on August 9, 2019.