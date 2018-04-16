Since the Jurassic Park franchise was reinvigorated with the legacy-quel Jurassic World in 2015, the merchandise for the action adventure film series featuring hungry dinosaurs has been ramped up to its full potential. There are plenty of action figures, t-shirts, stuffed dinosaurs, video games and much more to cash in on the Jurassic Park name. However, not much attention has been paid to bringing the original Jurassic Park to life in merchandise form again, but LEGO is about to change that.

A new Jurassic Park LEGO set will be available for purchase next week, and it allows fans to recreate several iconic scenes fro Steven Spielberg’s original movie. More specifically, it brings to life the third act chase sequence with a pack of velociraptors chasing down Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and John Hammond’s grandchildren Lex (Ariana Richards) and Tim (Joseph Mazzello).

Jurassic Park LEGO Set

As you can see, the 360-piece LEGO set, dubbed the Velociraptor Chase, allows collectors to build embryo storage, the computer room and the kitchen, three key areas where scenes from Jurassic Park unfold. While I would prefer a LEGO set that has a more complete recreation of the visitor center (like this set that LEGO Ideas turned down), this is still a pretty cool little set.

Along with building the settings inside the Jurassic Park visitor center, it’s the minfigures that make this $40 set worth the price. As you can see, it comes with Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, Lex and Tim. And while his minifigure may not be included in this set, you’ll notice that one of the computer screens features a tiny LEGO illustration of Wayne Knight as Dennis Nedry. It’s not his head on a cartoon Elvis body as it appears in the movie, but we’ll let it slide. Plus, if you look in the embryo room, you might see a tiny LEGO version of the fake Barbasol shaving cream that he used to smuggle dino DNA outside of the laboratory.

But where are John Hammond, Ian Malcolm and Samuel L. Jackson LEGO minifigures? And why aren’t we getting LEGO versions of the Jurassic Park Jeep or Ford Explorer? Well, there’s a chance those sets might still be on the way. Samuel Johnson, the designer of this particular set, responded to a fan on Twitter with a hint that there might be more original Jurassic Park LEGO sets coming down the pipeline:

You may just find what you seek later in 2018. Who knows! pic.twitter.com/GmLq9lwls6 — Samuel Johnson (@Spider_Sam_LEGO) April 13, 2018

This new LEGO set will have to do for the time being. If you want it, you’ll have to hit up Walmart, who has the exclusive on this set. It will be available on shelves starting today, April 16, so keep an eye out.