Brad Pitt has always been at his best when he abandons all pretense of being a “movie star” and embraces his inner-character actor. So there’s plenty of fun to be had in the War Machine trailer from watching one of the most famous men in the world vanish under a grey head of hair and a grizzled accent.

Pitt seems to be putting his energies into a film that feels designed to ruffle feathers. While the new film from Animal Kingdom director David Michôd is based on the non-fiction book The Operators, his execution looks almost purely comedic. This appears to be a harsh and satiric look at the United States’ military operations in Afghanistan, falling somewhere between Dr. Strangelove and Three Kings.

The official synopsis for War Machine goes out of its way to establish that Michôd’s new film is “pro-soldier,” even as the story involves overconfident leadership leading troops into the “dark heart of folly.” As someone who grew up in a military family and counts soldiers among his extended family right now, this approach feels right. Military leadership, much like anyone in a position of authority and power, is due for a satiric skewering every now and again.

Here’s the trailer. It certainly sounds like Pitt is doing his best George C. Scott impression, which is a delightful choice.

While this looks like the kind of movie that would be hitting theaters later this year for an Oscar bid, War Machine is actually a Netflix movie and it will arrive this summer. Yes, straight-to-Netflix movies this year include new projects starring Brad Pitt and Will Smith. The times, they are a’changing.

War Machine will arrive on Netflix on May 26, 2017 and also stars Emory Cohen, RJ Cyler, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Anthony Hayes, John Magaro, Scoot McNairy, Will Poulter, Alan Ruck, Lakeith Stanfield, Josh Stewart, Meg Tilly, Tilda Swinton, and Ben Kingsley. Here’s the official synopsis: