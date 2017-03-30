The war between man and ape is in full swing, and it doesn’t look pretty. Director Matt Reeves‘ War for the Planet of the Apes looks like the biggest, perhaps most intense addition to the series yet, but it also looks to continue the series’ tradition of thoughtful science-fiction. Talk of war and abandoning humanity to save humanity is every bit as thrilling as some ape vs man action in the latest War for the Planet of the Apes trailer.

If humanity would turn to one man to save them, it’d be Woody Harrelson, who looks like he’s going to share more than a few intense scenes with Caesar (Andy Serkis).

Here’s the official synopsis:

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

War for the Planet of the Apes opens in theaters July 14.