This summer will bring Spider-Man: Homecoming, the solo debut of the new webslinger played by Tom Holland after his introduction in Captain America: Civil War, to theaters. This new beginning marks a unique collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, but just how far will it go?

There’s already a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel set for release in 2019, and before that, Spidey will make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. But as Kevin Feige said during a press day visit to the Marvel Studios offices on the Disney lot, “That’s as far as it goes for now.” However, if Tom Holland is to be believed, it sounds like the Spider-Man deal will go at least one movie beyond that.

In an interview with AlloCine, it seems Tom Holland let a little secret slip about the future of Spidey when he was asked about the superhero’s future on the big screen following Homecoming:

“There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man especially to grow in the next two movies. He’s definitely not the finished article by the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and go through puberty I guess. It’s going to be an exciting couple of movies… Yeah, there’ll be Spider-Man 2 and 3, it won’t be Homecoming 2 and 3.”

The reporter followed up by asking if that was breaking news, to which Holland said, “Sorry, Marvel. Whoops,” followed by him feigning being taken out by snipers hired by Marvel. The specificity regarding the sequels clarifies that the movies Holland was talking about do not include Infinity War, so it sounds like the deal between Marvel and Sony will be extended to fill out a new Spider-Man trilogy. If that’s not official yet, it at least sounds like they’re acting as if the collaboration will continue, which is a good sign.

Having Spider-Man enter the MCU is nothing but good news for Sony Pictures, who struggled to make a new webslinger franchise work after Sam Raimi’s original trilogy concluded 10 years ago. They would be crazy to not continue their collaboration with Marvel Studios, especially if their only other plan for the Spider-Man property is spin-offs for Venom and ancillary characters like Silver Sable and Black Cat.

For now, we’ll expect Tom Holland to appear in two more Spider-Man movies, Avengers: Infinity War, and most likely Avengers 4. But beyond that, we’ll have to wait and see what happens. For now, Spider-Man seems to have a full schedule until 2021. Stay tuned to see what else is in store.