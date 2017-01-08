Beauty and the Beast is getting closer and closer with the release just over a couple months away. A bunch of TV spots are hitting the small screen to remind everyone that it’s coming out, but with all the record-breaking trailer views the live-action remake of Disney’s animated classic has racked up, I think it’s safe to say everyone knows about it.

Disney loves to have as big of a crowd as possible though, so it should come as no surprise that they debuted a new Beauty and the Beast TV spot during the Golden Globes tonight. There’s a good amount of new footage for those looking to see every bit of Belle (Emma Watson) and The Beast (Dan Stevens, covered in visual effects) of this new spin on the classic tale, and we also have a new poster to check out as well.

See the new Beauty and the Beast TV spot and poster after the jump.

First up, here’s the new TV spot featuring some new footage from the Disney movie:

On March 17, experience an adventure in the great wide somewhere. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/NUAUtpMfsH — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 9, 2017

This adaptation appears to be much more loyal to its animated predecessor, moreso than Cinderella and The Jungle Book. But hopefully they bring something new to the table so it’s not just a live-action carbon copy of the original. I love the footage that we’ve seen so far and the casting of Ewan McGregor and Ian McKellen and Lumiere and Cogsworth continues to be inspired casting.

But of course, the real joy is hearing Emma Watson singing. Personally, I can’t wait to see how they bring the “Be Our Guest” sequence to life in this form, but I think on the villain end of the spectrum, seeing Luke Evans as Gaston belt out a tune in the town pub will be something special to see as well, especially with Josh Gad adding to it as his lumpy sidekick.

Finally, here’s the new poster for the film from director Bill Condon, with the first high quality glimpses of The Beast’s caretakers in their human form (which we first saw in a big theater standee over here):

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a live-action adaptation of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. “Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

Beauty and the Beast is in theaters March 17, 2017.