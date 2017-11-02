Netflix doesn’t care if you’ve been struggling to find time to binge watch Stranger Things 2: they just laugh and continue to unleash more and more content, confident you’ll spend the rest of your days trying to catch up with the never-ending stream of movies and shows rolling down from their palatial estate on the peak of Streaming Mountain. In fact, they’ve released four new trailers for upcoming projects just today, including a creepy-looking documentary, a doc examining America’s financial disparity, a concert film starring a musical legend, and a promo for a new stand-up special. Watch all of the newest Netflix trailers below.



Voyeur trailer

The film follows journalist Gay Talese as he tells the story of a motel owner who purchased his establishment for the specific purpose of spying on the customers who stay there. I don’t know about you, but this makes my skin crawl, and I’m not sure I’d be willing to watch an entire documentary about something so unnerving.

Saving Capitalism trailer

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich takes the spotlight in this documentary about income inequality in the United States, speaking with Americans about what we can do to right the ship…before it’s too late. This might be the kind of movie that has the power to inspire people to take active steps toward making this country a better place for all of us, which would be nice considering the person who promised to do that clearly doesn’t have any interest in following through.

Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! trailer

I’ve never paid much attention to Barbra Streisand – not because I harbor any sort of ill will toward her, but simply out of sheer ignorance. I just double checked her filmography, and embarrassingly, I’ve never seen a single one of her movies. I’ll work to change that soon (just added Funny Girl to my Netflix queue), but in the meantime, I may have to check out this concert film that reminds me of a cross between Carrie Fisher’s Wishful Drinking and Netflix’s recent concert film featuring Justin Timberlake.

DeRay Davis: How to Act Black trailer

Comedian DeRay Davis looks to bring an odd mix of social commentary with what looks to basically be a black version of Jeff Foxworthy’s “you might be a redneck” schtick, so we’ll have to wait and see how this special fares as a whole.

Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! arrives on November 22, 2017, DeRay Davis: How to Act Black arrives on November 14, 2017, Saving Capitalism hits on November 17, 2017, and Voyeur arrives on December 1, 2017.