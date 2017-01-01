Towards the end of last summer, we found out that Natalie Portman was done with her part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress confirmed that she’s not part of Thor: Ragnarok, indicating that the God of Thunder may be moving on from his romance with with the Earth scientist.

However, Natalie Portman is hoping that she’ll be able to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sometime in the future. And with the huge battle coming to Earth in The Avengers: Infinity War, there might be a chance of that happening. Find out more about the possibility of seeing Natalie Portman in future Marvel movies after the jump.

While sitting down for an interview with Deadline to promote her work in Jackie, a role that will likely land her an Oscar nomination, Portman enthusiastically discussed her work on visual effects heavy blockbusters like the Thor franchise and Star Wars saga:

“It is really an incredible thing to get to be part of. As an actor it is like a completely different scale. Because when you are making those movies you are working with so much blue screen and so much fantasy, your imagination has to be so much larger. It is really challenging for me that and I don’t feel like I have gotten it yet. I don’t feel like I have understood it yet. It is something that I’m fascinated by, because I’m really challenged by it more than anything almost. Because when you are in a room that looks like a room and has all the things a room has in it, you can interact with all that stuff, and all that stuff does what it does in life. You don’t have to imagine anything. You are just in the emotional state of your character. When you are doing those blue screen movies, you have to imagine everything outside and within. You have to create the whole world. It is like being a kid again.”

So if Portman loves the work so much, is she down to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? There’s no hint of any specific time for it to happen, but she says:

“Yeah well hopefully one day I figure it out! [laughs]”

Thor will be meeting a new female character in Thor: Ragnarok in the form of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. There’s no indication that there will be any romantic interest there, but if there is, perhaps that means there’s no room for Jane Foster in Thor’s life. But that doesn’t mean she couldn’t have a key role in the fight against Thanos.