Narcos is one of my favorite Netflix original series, but with (spoilers for real life, and thus the show) the fall of Pablo Escobar at the end of season 2, the series must move on to a new storyline. I’ve been skeptical that the Cali Cartel would provide as compelling a story as the two season Escobar arc, but a new trailer shows a lot of promise. Hit the jump to watch the Narcos season 3 trailer.

Narcos Season 3 Trailer

The new Narcos trailer attempts to ratchet up the intensity of the drug cartel drama, but I’m still not sure the partial New York City setting or Cali Cartel will be as compelling as Columbia and Pablo Escobar. What do you think? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Netflix unveiled the trailer for Narcos season 3 today in New York City, where this season was partially filmed, and the trailer will be shown at various locations around Manhattan today via a Narcos truck, which will also be serving white powdered donuts and Colombian coffee to passersby throughout the day.

Cocaine cartels are all about succession: The day Pablo Escobar went down, the Cali Cartel became public enemy number one. They called themselves the Gentlemen of Cali – the biggest drug lords you’ve probably never heard of. Led by four powerful godfathers, the Cali Cartel turned the cocaine trade into a global enterprise. Now that the bloody hunt for Pablo Escobar has ended, the DEA turns its attention to the richest drug trafficking organization in the world: the Cali Cartel. Led by four powerful godfathers, this cartel operates much differently than Escobar’s, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headlines.

The new season introduces us to the Cali Cartel:

Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela ( Damian Alcazar )- leader of Cali Cartel, “boss of bosses”.

)- leader of Cali Cartel, “boss of bosses”. Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela ( Francisco Denis )- the brains behind the rise of the of Cali Cartel and Gilberto’s brother.

)- the brains behind the rise of the of Cali Cartel and Gilberto’s brother. Pacho Herrera ( Alberto Ammann )- the on-the-low hitman, runs the Mexican connection and international distribution.

)- the on-the-low hitman, runs the Mexican connection and international distribution. Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote)– runs the satellite NYC empire of the Colombian drug network.

Just as Gilberto announces a bold plan to walk away from the business, DEA agent Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) enlists the help of American and Colombian law enforcement to take it down. This season opens up a complex and ruthless world of new figures. This time around, all rules have changed for the narcos and their opponents – a fact many won’t realize until it’s too late.

The season also includes Jorge Salcedo (Matias Varela), as Cali’s head of security who prioritizes his wife and kids’ protection over his bosses, DEA agents Chris Feistl (Michael Stahl-David) and Daniel Van Ness (Matt Whelan), who enter the operation with enthusiasm and inexperience, Franklin Jurado (Miguel Angel Silvestre)- the cartel’s money launderer who unknowingly puts his wife, Christina (Kerry Bishe) in mortal danger, and David Rodriguez (Arturo Castro)- Miguel’s oldest son, who is reluctant at first to take a leading role in the cartel structure.

Narcos premieres globally on Netflix on September 1, 2017.