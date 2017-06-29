While some people are excited about the prospect of seeing the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Extended Universe brought to the big screen, there are those who might be even more excited by the prospect of seeing some adorable, colorful, friendly little equines finally make their way to movie theaters.

That’s right, My Little Pony: The Movie is coming to theaters this fall, and it’s bringing the magic of friendship and an attitude so sweet that it looks like you’ll have a mouthful of cavities when all is said and done. Watch the My Little Pony movie trailer below and try not to pass out from how saccharine it all is.

The story looks to be pretty basic, with the world of Equestria threatened by villainous pony named Tempest (Emily Blunt), who banishes our mane characters out of their homeworld. Yes, that’s a pun, but they really are called the Mane 6. That includes Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong), Applejack (Ashleigh Ball), Rainbow Dash (also voiced by Ashleigh Ball), Pinkie Pie (Andrea Libman), Fluttershy (also voiced by Andrea Libman) and Rarity (Tabitha St. Germain). Those names might not sound familiar, but they’re from the original animated series.

If you were hoping for some more recognizable talent in this movie, don’t worry, because there are plenty of other characters who will be helping our pony friends throughout their adventure. Here’s the supporting cast with a look at the characters they’re playing, some of which are featured in the trailer:

That’s a solid voice cast, although I wish Emily Blunt was using her British accent to make the villain sound a little more intimidating. Then again, a British villain can be a bit of a cliché, so maybe this is better. Will they help get audiences interested who otherwise don’t care about My Little Pony? This seems to be explicitly crafted for fans of the brand already, whether they’re adults or kids, but the movie itself doesn’t seem like it has a hook for adults who aren’t already familiar with this world. There’s always a chance it could pull in some more kids though, I suppose.

While this doesn’t really look appealing to me, I will say that it’s refreshing to see some high quality 2D animation again. If there were more movies done in the classic animation style, I’d certainly seek them out.

My Little Pony arrives on October 6.