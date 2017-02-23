I imagine at least a few of you reading this are in high school. Maybe you’re even in class at this very moment. Perhaps you’re bored in computer class, anticipating your daily extra-long bathroom break and casual stroll down the hallway. What if the next time you’re taking a little break from class, you notice the whole school happens to be going underwater? That’d be pretty freaky, right? Well, that’s the premise of the aptly titled My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea, an animated film featuring the voices of Jason Schwartzman and Lena Dunham.

Below, watch the My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea trailer.

Writer-director Dash Shaw‘s film follows two sophomore students, Dash (Schwartzman) and his best pal Assaf (Reggie Watts), getting ready for their second year at Tides High School. Their friendship is threatened when Assaf grows closer to Verti (Maya Rudolph), editor of the school paper. The two friends wind up having bigger things to worry about when they’re precious little school turns into the set of a Rolan Emmerich movie. They’ll have to survive their school sinking, with or without the help of a know-it-all student (Dunham) and one mysterious lunch lady (Susan Sarandon).

The movie features the voice of filmmaker John Cameron Mitchell (Rabbit Hole) and is produced by director Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah). Here’s the trailer:

Dash’s film looks like a delightful 75-minute mashup of a high school comedy and a disaster movie. It’s a fun concept that Dash and all involved could probably get creative and weird with in animation. Based on the reviews out of the festival circuit, My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea lives up to its premise by going to some bizarre and surreal places. Critics praise Dash’s story as much as the hand drawn animation.

Here’s the synopsis:

GKIDS proudly presents a new animated comedy from acclaimed cartoonist Dash Shaw (New School), featuring the voices of Jason Schwartzman, Lena Dunham, Reggie Watts, Maya Rudolph and Susan Sarandon.

Dash (Jason Schwartzman) and his best friend Assaf (Reggie Watts) are preparing for another year at Tides High School muckraking on behalf of their widely-distributed but little-read school newspaper, edited by their friend Verti (Maya Rudolph). But just when a blossoming relationship between Assaf and Verti threatens to destroy the boys’ friendship, Dash learns of the administration’s cover-up that puts all the students in danger. As disaster erupts and the friends race to escape through the roof of the school, they are joined by a popular know-it- all (Lena Dunham) and a lunch lady (Susan Sarandon) who is much more than meets the eye, in this wild send-up of disaster cinema, high school comedy and blockbuster satire.

My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea opens in theaters April 14th.