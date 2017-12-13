The revolution isn’t over yet. USA Network announced that Mr. Robot has been renewed for a fourth season, shortly before its third season finale airs.

This renewal comes on the tail of the most invigorating season of the grim hacker show yet and star Christian Slater‘s third nomination for a Golden Globe for his work as the title character.

The third season has found idealistic hacker Elliot Anderson (Rami Malek) attempting to undo the devastating consequences of his hack that brought down the global economy, engineered by his wrathful alternate personality Mr. Robot and the ominous hacker organization, the Dark Army. As the season hurdles to a close with its third season finale airing tonight, USA has renewed the series, according to Entertainment Weekly.

After floundering through an ambitious but frustrating second season, Mr. Robot‘s third season has been a thrilling return to form for Sam Esmail’s crushingly bleak series. The breakout first season won multiple Emmy Awards in 2016 for Ramek’s tremulous performance and the show’s moody score — and it won USA Network the prestige it needed to shed its reputation as a sponsor of lightweight “Characters Welcome” shows. But the second season took that momentum and brought it to a screeching halt. The season wasn’t bad per se — offering moments of astonishing cinematic feats and stunning character moments — but it deliberately misled the audience in a way that was almost cruel.

Now the third season, on the other hand, has revved the show back up to speed, emphasizing a gripping plot while carefully unraveling each of the main characters. That’s not to say the show hasn’t eschewed Esmail’s signature stylistic flairs — one of the best episodes of the season was the jaw-dropping episode that took place entirely during a single take.

I’ve breathlessly followed this season of Mr. Robot — and written a bit about it too — which has felt like a full realization of the show’s potential as a modern techno-noir. In my review of the premiere, I wrote that this season was a return “back to its noir-inspired roots,” without allowing “the mystery envelop the show like it had previously… The narrative momentum is back on hyper-speed.” Esmail has managed to maintain that momentum throughout the entire third season, with brief nods to something greater and more surreal than we could anticipate: parallel worlds. There’s no predicting where the characters of Mr. Robot will end up after the third season finale, but it’s possible that season 4 will take us on a completely different journey than we’ve seen before.

Mr. Robot‘s season finale airs on December 13, 2017 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.