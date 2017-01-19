A lot of films that premiere at the Sundance Film Festival are hoping to attract a distributor and find a wider audience, be it in theaters around the country or distributed through digital VOD. Throughout the festival, we will be reporting on all of the movies sold at Sundance 2017. This list should help give you an idea about which movies may someday be available to you either theatrically of VOD. These are the movies sold at Sundance 2017.

Latest update: A24 acquired David Lowery’s A Ghost Story sight unseen, Vertical and Netflix acquired the contained thriller Berlin Syndrome, and A24 acquired the cryptically teased sci-fi short film Toru,.

Previous update: Netflix acquired the documentary Casting JonBenet, Paramount acquired the Al Gore climate change documentary sequel An Inconvenient Sequel, Sony Pictures Classics bought the gay love story Call Me By Your Name.

An Inconvenient Sequel

Acquired: January 19

By: Paramount

Purchase Price: n/a

Director: Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk (Audrie & Daisy)

Other Info: Will hit theaters on July 28th 2017 in wide release.

Plot Synopsis:

A decade after An Inconvenient Truth brought climate change into the heart of popular culture comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes—in moments private and public, funny and poignant—as he pursues the empowering notion that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.

Long Strange Trip

Acquired: January 18

By: Amazon

Purchase Price: n/a

Director: Amir Bar-Lev (The Tillman Story)

Other Info: Executive produced by Martin Scorsese. Set to debut May 26 on Amazon Prime Video in the US and UK as a six part documentary, with additional territories to be announced.

Plot Synopsis:

The 30-year odyssey of the Grateful Dead was the most unlikely success story in rock and roll history. Famously averse to publicity, seemingly incapable of recording radio-friendly hits, they flouted music-industry convention by giving their live music away to a global network of tape traders, becoming the highest-grossing concert act in America on word of mouth alone. Executive produced by Scorsese (Silence), Long Strange Trip is the first full-length documentary to explore the fiercely independent vision, insistence on continuous innovation, and uncompromising commitment to their audience that propelled the original jam band from a Bay Area pizza parlor to the ranks of the most enduringly influential musicians of their generation. By assembling candid interviews with the band, road crew, family members, and notable Deadheads, director Bar-Lev (The Tillman Story) unearths the untold history of the Dead and the freewheeling psychedelic subculture that sprouted up around it, while providing poignant insight into the psyche of late lead guitarist Jerry Garcia, who disdained leadership of the increasingly sprawling collective organization that kept the show on the road. With a soundtrack that captures some of the band’s most dynamic live performances as well as unguarded moments offstage and never before seen footage and photos, Long Strange Trip is an epic exploration into a uniquely American experiment in radically eclectic music-making that continues to earn the passionate loyalty of generations of fans worldwide.

Toru

Acquired: January 16

By: A24

Purchase Price: N/a

Director: Jonathan Minard and Scott Rashap

Other Info: 14-minute short film in Japanese with English subtitles, teased cryptically by A24.

Plot Synopsis:

With a science fiction undercurrent, Toru centers on the story of a baby boy, named Toru, born with a fatal lung condition. As he only has a few days to live Toru’s parents sign him up for a trial experiment that would simulate a full life in a matter of days. The film follows Toru’s dream-like life simulation as a boy named Todd growing up in a New England suburb, and concludes in futuristic Japan.

Berlin Syndrome

Acquired: January 13

By: Vertical & Netflix

Purchase Price: low- to mid-seven figures

Director: Cate Shortland (Lore, Somersault)

Starring: Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt

Other Info: Acquired pre-fest. Netflix will get all rights including streaming after Vertical distributes the film theatrically.

Plot Synopsis:

Australian tourist Clare (Teresa Palmer) travels to Berlin to photograph East German architecture and meets Andi (Max Riemelt), a handsome but brooding schoolteacher. After a brief erotic fling, Clare tries to leave, but Andi isn’t ready to let go. She soon finds herself held prisoner in his locked apartment, cut off from the outside world. As her ordeal unfolds, Clare cycles between reasoning with her captor, surrendering to his obsessions, and plotting her escape.

Motherland

Acquired: January 9

By: Dogwoof (UK Distributor)

Purchase Price:

Director: Ramona Diaz

Other Info: The deal was negotiated between Dogwoof and Diaz with the distributor handling world sales across all platforms.

Plot Synopsis:

This stirring vérité portrait takes us into the heart of the planet’s busiest maternity hospital—a world unto itself in the Philippines. Unseen observers in this frenetic and understaffed landscape, we enter hectic birthing rooms and pass through overcrowded hallways bursting with life. Babies are lost and found, and multiple mothers share a single bed. The camera glides intimately and effortlessly around the hospital, unlocking nuances of this intricate ecosystem. There is a remarkably calm air of acceptance to this tumultuous scene, that can only be understood by a mother on her seventh child. Despite the harsh, unsanitary circumstances a supportive community of women—from doctors and nurses to social workers—makes this world thrive. Imbued with optimism, humor, and a specific type of strength, mothers exit the doors of the hospital and return to the bustling street outside.

A Ghost Story

Acquired: January 8

By: A24

Purchase Price: N/A

Director: David Lowery (Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Pete’s Dragon)

Starring: Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, Will Oldham, Sonia Acevedo, Rob Zabrecky, Liz Franke

Other Info: A24 reportedly had such confidence in the film, they bought it sight unseen.

Plot Synopsis:

From acclaimed filmmaker David Lowery (Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Pete’s Dragon), A GhostStory follows a recently deceased young man (Casey Affleck) who returns to his former home as a benevolent spectral presence repeatedly trying to connect with his beloved wife (Rooney Mara), and over time, others who pass through the house. As time unfolds, he arrives at an increasingly deeper understanding about love, loss, his place in the world, and the world beyond. Lowery crafts a soulful and romantic portrait of life after death and a beautifully intimate meditation on some of life’s most epic and profound questions.

Call Me By Your Name

Acquired: January 6

By: Sony Pictures Classics

Purchase Price:

Director: Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love)

Starring: Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel, Victoire Du Bois

Other Info: SPC acquired worldwide rights in advance of the festival.

Plot Synopsis:

It’s the summer of 1983 in northern Italy, and Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), a 17-year-old American-Italian boy, spends his days in his family’s seventeenth century villa lazily transcribing music and flirting with his friend Marzia. One day Oliver (Armie Hammer), a charming, 24-year-old American scholar working on his doctorate, arrives as the annual summer intern tasked with helping Elio’s father (Michael Stuhlbarg), an eminent professor specializing in Greco-Roman culture. Amid the sun-drenched splendor of this sensual setting, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will change their lives forever.

Casting JonBenet

Acquired: January 4

By: Netflix

Purchase Price:

Director: Kitty Green (Ukraine is Not a Brothel, The Face of Ukraine: Casting Oksana Baiul, which premiered at Sundance in 2015 where it won short film non-fiction jury prize)

Other Info: The film will launch on Netflix and in limited theatrical release in Spring of 2017. The doc will have its world premiere in the US Documentary Competition; the first time a nonfiction work from the company will compete.

Plot Synopsis: