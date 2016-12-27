The Best Movies Leaving Netflix in January 2017

With December coming to a close, along with the year 2016, Netflix will again be losing some titles from their streaming library in January as new ones arrive for the new year. This time there are some great 1980s favorites leaving Netflix, as well as some outstanding sports documentaries from ESPN, some blockbusters sequels and remakes, and more.

After the jump, find out all of the movies leaving Netflix in January.

Coming to America

One of Eddie Murphy’s finest works of the 1980s (a decade when he was at the top of his game), this movie features the comedian playing multiple roles, but in a much more effective and funnier way than he would in movies like The Nutty Professor and Norbit. He’s teamed with Arsenio Hall, who also plays multiple roles. This is one of the best comedies of the era, and it also features an early bit role for Samuel L. Jackson, as well as James Earl Jones and Louie Anderson.

Dazed and Confused

One of Richard Linklater’s earliest films also remains one of his best. It’s a film that captures the spirit of growing up in 1976 on the last day of high school. Featuring characters who haven’t grown up at all (Matthew McConaughey) and a slew of characters on the way to becoming adults, it’s a huge party that will resonate with every generation, even those who weren’t born until decades later.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

The animated series has changed a lot since its debut in 1997, but the movie remains a brilliant piece of comedy. What’s most surprising about South Park is how expertly crafted the musical numbers are. Both vulgar and clever, they make the movie lively and add a level of parody that makes it work better than any other leap that a TV show has made to the big screen.

Sixteen Candles

You can’t go wrong with a John Hughes classic, and Sixteen Candles is one of his best. Molly Ringwald plays Samantha, whose birthday has been lost in the shuffle of her sister’s impending wedding. Anthony Michael Hall plays the signature geek while Michael Schoeffling plays the dreamy Jake Ryan who is the object of Sam’s affection. Some elements of the movie haven’t aged as well, such as the rather racist character Long Duk Dong, but it’s still a great 1980s comedy.

Saving Private Ryan

After Steven Spielberg’s war drama arrived in 1998, all war films tried to emulate the intensity and brutality of that opening battle sequence. Beyond the incredible war action, the unit that we follow, led by Tom Hanks, is full of such richly crafted characters, each with their own story worth telling. There are also great bit parts for strong actors such as Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, and Paul Giamatti.