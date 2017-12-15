The time is running out on 2017, and also on several movies on Netflix. As a new month and new year arrive in a few weeks, Netflix will clean house, sweeping several films into the gutter like so much wasted New Year’s Eve confetti. So if you’ve been letting the following films sit around in your queue unwatched, now would be a good time to finally give them a watch. Because once January comes, these films are gone forever, never to return again! Unless they do.

Below, check out the list of the best TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in January 2018.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Steven Spielberg‘s immortal classic about a boy and his gross alien friend is just as powerful now as it was when it hit theaters 35 years ago. Spielberg adeptly captures the innocence and wonder of childhood intermingled with a thrilling, emotional narrative. When an alien gets stranded on earth, it’s up to a young boy and his friends and family to save the day. E.T. somehow gets better every time you watch it, and that John Williams score will forever be enshrined as one of the all-time great soundtracks. So stream this baby before Netflix gets rid of it to make way for some junk.

Dressed to Kill

Brian De Palma‘s unofficial remake of Psycho is trashy, lurid, and endlessly watchable. Angie Dickinson is a bored housewife who dares to have a quick tryst with a stranger she meets at a museum. Unfortunately, it makes her the target of a psychopath who brutally kills her in an elevator. From there, her son (Keith Gordon) and a prostitute who witnessed the murder (Nancy Allen) team up to crack the case. Also thrown into the mix: John Lithgow, playing Dickinson’s befuddled psychiatrist. One of De Palma’s best films.

Lost: Season 1-6

Look, I know Lost sort of went off the rails in its final few seasons. But for a while there it was one of the most exciting shows on TV, loaded with twists and surprises. It was the very definition of must-see-TV – the type of show you had to tune into every week to see what crazy thing would happen next. A group of plane crash survivors find themselves stranded on a mysterious island, and slowly learn they’re not alone. The series is leaving Netflix on January 4, which means you have a few more weeks to stream through the entire series. You can do it – I believe in you.

Pulp Fiction

Quentin Tarantino burst onto the scene with Reservoir Dogs, but it was Pulp Fiction that cemented his status as a master filmmaker. A multi-narrative crime saga that jumps back and forth in time, Pulp Fiction was one of the most exciting films of the ’90s, loaded with energy and style that inspired a whole generation of filmmakers to attempt to emulate (with less-than-stellar results). Tarantino has made better movies since Pulp Fiction, but this film still holds up, which is more than can be said for a lot of other movies from the ’90s.

Requiem for a Dream

Ah, here’s a fun, uplifting film for the whole family! Just kidding, this is a trip down into a black hole of despair! But it’s also an excellent movie, so it sort of balances all the bleakness out. Sort of. Darren Aronofsky followed-up his stark indie hit Pi with this devastating yet stylish portrait of addiction. Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, and Marlon Wayans all star as a group of connected characters suffering from their own addictions, just struggling to get by. Everyone is very good here, but Burstyn in particularly gives a stunning performance that deserved to win every film award that year (but oddly didn’t). Also great: Clint Mansell‘s dynamic, chilling soundtrack.