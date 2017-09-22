Boo! Did I just send you to an early grave with fear? If so, I apologize. Now rise from your coffin and read the rest of this. September is winding down, which means it’s now time for October and with it, Halloween season. It’s the most wonderful time of the year. With a new month comes new titles on Netflix. So bust out your pumpkins and remotes and browse along with us with this list featuring the new movies coming to Netflix in October 2017.

The Hateful Eight

Quentin Tarantino’s icy Western feels even more essential here in 2017 than it did when it hit theaters in 2015. The film severely polarized viewers when it was released around Christmastime, and to be sure, it’s an overly brutal experience. But the themes of racism weaved into the fabric of America are as (unfortunately) relevant as ever. While streaming The Hateful Eight on Netflix won’t be as incredible as watching the film in its original 70mm form, it’s still a remarkable movie and one of Tarantino’s best. (Arrives October 25)

Cult of Chucky

Somehow, the one horror franchise that’s been able to endure the test of time has been Child’s Play. Chucky the killer doll has stood firm against reboots and obscurity to carve a bloody path through horror history. Now Chucky creator Don Mancini is ready to unleash his latest tale of tiny terror, Cult of Chucky, a film that picks up where the last film – Curse of Chucky – left off while adding brand new twists to the mythology. (Arrives October 3)

Eyes Wide Shut

Stanley Kubrick’s final, often misunderstood film follows Tom Cruise through a backlot version of New York as he has one sexual misadventure after another while his wife, played by Cruise’s then-wife Nicole Kidman, waits at home. Not at all the sexy thriller some marketing promised, Eyes Wide Shut is a weird, cerebral journey loaded with hidden meaning. If you’ve somehow gone this long without seeing this masterpiece, Netflix has you covered. (Arrives October 1)

Boogie Nights

While Boogie Nights may not be Paul Thomas Anderson’s first film, it is the first film that truly got him noticed by audiences and critics alike. A groovy, funny, dark look at the porn industry in the 70s, Boogie Nights features a killer cast, killer soundtrack and enough style and charisma to fill the Grand Canyon. Anderson has only gotten better since then, but this is still one hell of an early film from a relatively new filmmaker. (Arrives October 1)

Stranger Things 2

There’s been a bit of a backlash over season one of Stranger Things, but I say to hell with that. The first season is a blast and more than just an excuse to exploit nostalgia. Now the show returns for its highly anticipated second season, and just in time for Halloween. Will Winona Ryder make more shocked faces? Will Millie Bobby Brown eat more waffles? Will David Harbour inspire more internet thirst with his dad bod? We’ll know the answers to all these questions and more at the end of October. (Arrives October 27)

