April showers bring May flowers, and also, new TV shows and movies on Netflix. Next month brings more great movies to Netflix, including Pixar’s latest, a misunderstood Ryan Gosling movie, a superior superhero sequel, a Bourne movie, and more. Check out the best new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2018 below.

The Best TV Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in May 2018

Coco

Disney and Pixar’s latest recipe for weeping arrives on Netflix next month. Coco is the story of young Miguel, who really wants to be a famous musician. Unfortunately, his entire family has a strict ban on music. What’s a boy to do but escape off into the afterlife and hang out with some skeletons? I won’t say that Coco is one of Pixar’s best films, but, like most of their offerings, it has a ton of heart. It’s also gorgeous to look at it, filled with vibrant colors and incredible world building. And yes, you will definitely cry at the end.

Only God Forgives

When Nicolas Winding Refn followed-up the popular film Drive with Only God Forgives, people were a bit confused. Drive is probably Refn’s most mainstream movie, and when audiences saw he was reuniting with Ryan Gosling again, they were perhaps expecting Drive Part 2. What they got instead is a weird, brutal, existential movie loaded with oedipal issues. Gosling plays a drug trafficker dealing with the fallout of the death of his brother in Thailand. Things get complicated with Gosling’s vicious mother (Kristin Scott Thomas, who is incredible here) shows up and sends him into a tailspin. Only God Forgives is definitely an acquired taste, and I understand why so many people didn’t care for it. But I think it’s a fascinating, unflinching film that deserves to be revisited.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Guillermo del Toro followed-up Hellboy with the superior Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and we should all be thankful for it. While the first Hellboy has its moments, one gets the sense that the studio kept giving del Toro notes to make it more accessible. There’s none of that in Hellboy II, which is bigger, weirder and more visually stunning than the first film. Ron Perlman is back demon superhero Hellboy, who this time has to battle an evil elf and all sorts of mythological mayhem. Hellboy is getting a reboot soon, and while it might turn out well, it’s doubtful any reboot will be able to compare to what del Toro did with this sequel.

The Bourne Ultimatum

The original Bourne trilogy – The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum – is hard to beat (let’s just ignore the other movies, shall we?). Ultimatum really, really should’ve been the last movie in the series, because it concludes the arc that started in The Bourne Identity so well. Matt Damon is back once again as killing machine Jason Bourne, who runs around beating the hell out of anyone who gets in his way. In Ultimatum, Bourne learns more about his mysterious past, and has to contend with the evil David Strathairn. Cue the Moby music.

Amelie

Jean-Pierre Jeunet‘s very charming, very stylish Amélie may not seem as good as it did when it arrived in 2001, but there’s still a lot to love here. Audrey Tautou plays a young woman who constantly interferres with the lives of other around her – to the point where it gets kind of creepy (although Jeunet is going for whimsical). The story is secondary, really. What makes Amélie truly memorable is the often gorgeous visual Jeunet brings to the screen, along with Tautou’s irresistible performance.