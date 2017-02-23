The Best Movies Coming to Netflix in March 2017

Another month is on the way, so another batch of new content is coming to Netflix. This month will see a slew of Netflix original programming hitting the streaming service, ranging from TV shows like the first season of Marvel’s Iron Fist to a new comedy special from Amy Schumer, and one of the many movies that played at the Sundance Film Festival just last month.

Beyond that, there are also plenty of great movies coming to Netflix in March, and we’ve picked out some of our favorites that ‘ll be able to watch throughout the month.

Blazing Saddles

This comedy classic spoof of westerns hails from director Mel Brooks, and the irreverent jokes about race couldn’t be more relevant into today’s political and social climate. The jokes at the center of Blazing Saddles aren’t really about other races themselves, despite several jokes that seem to be at their expense that probably wouldn’t fly with general audiences today. Instead, it’s the idiots who would treat non-white people so dismissively who are the butt of the joke. Spoofs with significance behind their mockery are hard to come by these days, but Blazing Saddles is one that stands the test of time. Available March 1st.

Jurassic Park

There are a multitude of reasons Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Michael Crichton’s sci-fi novel is a certified classic from 1993. You could go with the visual effects that still look amazing 24 years later, or you could go with the tyrannosaurus rex roar that blew our minds and ears in theaters. There are also the unforgettable chase sequences and the endless suspense from seeing the most realistic dinosaurs to ever grace the big screen (and that includes those that came in the sequels). Jurassic Park is a movie that demands being watched at least once a year, so get your fix in next month. Available March 1st.

Memento

Before Christopher Nolan went on to direct the best version of Batman the big screen has ever seen, he was at the helm of this psychological mystery starring Guy Pearce. Our story unfolds in reverse chronological order, making the mystery that much more engaging, and also providing audiences with an uncertain conclusion as to whether our main character can really be trusted. For those who haven’t seen it, we won’t spoil anything, but this is Christopher Nolan at his absolute best, and on a small scale in which he hasn’t worked in quite some time. Available March 1st.

This Is Spinal Tap

The term mockumentary became popularized in cinema when This Is Spinal Tap hit theaters. The film from director Rob Reiner was the first high-profile comedy of its kind, and without it, we might never have gotten shows like The Office or movies like Borat. Cameras follow around the band, which includes Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, as they embark on a new tour. It’s full of classic comedy moments, including the famous discussion about amps that go up to 11, not to mention a bunch of familiar faces for those who love Best in Show, A Mighty Wind and other Christopher Guest mockumentaries. Available March 1st.

Pete’s Dragon

Disney’s live-action remake of their animated hybrid from 1977 arrived without much pomp and circumstance. It didn’t bomb or anything, but with only $76 million at the domestic box office and another $67 from international markets, it wasn’t anywhere near as big of a hit as Disney usually has. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t one of the best live-action remakes from Disney’s recent run of pulling titles from their vault for modern audiences. It has just as much heart and beauty as E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, and a dragon that you and your kids will fall in love with. Toss this one on for the whole family. Available March 14th.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Speaking of live-action and animation hybrids, you can’t go wrong with the absolute best. Robert Zemeckis’ comedic murder mystery was a groundbreaking mesh of animation and live-action filmmaking the likes of which had never been accomplished so seamlessly before. Even more impressive was how the film was able to secure the rights to the iconic characters from Warner Bros. and their Looney Tunes gang, as well as some of Disney’s most signature creations. Combine all that with a clever, satirical approach to the film noir genre and you have a modern classic. Available March 24th.

The Discovery

Having caught this psychological sci-fi thriller at Sundance back in January, I can tell you that this is a Netflix original movie worth watching at the end of the month. As I wrote in my review from Sundance, “The Discovery has shades of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, both in its economical, practical production design, but also in its surprisingly simplistic approach to a high concept that is driven by carefully crafted characters. In addition, the path to the shocking, moving climax has plenty of influence from Flatliners, and a bit from the indie favorite Primer. Despite all these influences, the movie never feels like it’s overtly borrowing from them, but merely emulating certain thematic elements.” Available March 31st.