The Best Movies Coming To Netflix In January 2017

It’s almost time for the new year, and you can ring in 2017 by checking out a bunch of new movies that are hitting Netflix. There are some classic contemporary films from comedy, sci-fi and horror coming to the streaming service, as well as all of the Superman movies that arrived before the DC Extended Universe came into existence. There are also some Netflix originals coming next month, including the series adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Check out all the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in January after the jump.

Caddyshack

There are so few comedies about golf that it’s not hard to be one of the best. But this is also simply one of the best comedies of all time. Thanks to the improvised feel and style of some of the movie’s funniest scenes and the cartoonish nature on the other side of the green, this movie is pure 1980s. You can’t go wrong with a movie that has one of the best Bill Murray scenes ever put to film.

The Shining

Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece is coming to Netflix just in time to start the New Year with some unsettling chills. If you’ve somehow never seen this adaptation of Stephen King’s book, settle down for a wholly strange, surreal and creepy journey into The Overlook Hotel as it drives Jack Torrance to insanity.

Hugo

I never would have guess that a love letter to cinema by Martin Scorsese would have been so whimsical or accessible to the whole family, but that’s exactly what Hugo is. Anchored by outstanding performances from young Asa Butterfield and Chloe Grace Moretz, this is a movie about the power of imagination and storytelling, not to mention the magic of movies that still stands to this very day.

Boogie Nights

You won’t find a bad film by Paul Thomas Anderson in the director’s filmography, but this is certainly one of his best. Mark Wahlberg stars as Eddie Adams, a young man who finds himself navigating the world of pornography thanks to a special asset he was born with. Turning into porn star Dirk Diggler, we see the rise and fall of someone who just wanted to live the American Dream. Set in the heart of the 1970s and 1980s, this is a vibrant, incredible movie where everyone in the ensemble cast is outstanding.

It Follows

One of the best horror films in recent memory, the indie has a style that is both contemporary and retro at the same time. A score that feels like it was lifted out of the 1980s and a production design that is almost timeless makes It Follows feel like it could happen anytime, anywhere, and that’s what makes it so damn horrifying. Plus, we get a great Final Girl in the form of Maika Monroe.

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

One of Steven Spielberg’s best films is also one of the best sci-fi films of all time. A story about a boy and the bond he strikes with a lost alien just trying to get home hits all the emotions in the sweet spot. An incredible score from John Williams drives it home as well as the heartbreaking turn by young Henry Thomas, the kind of performance that only a director like Steven Spielberg could pull from a kid like that.