Spring has sprung (sort of), and with it comes a whole new set of movies and TV shows on Netflix. In April, Netflix will feature a modern animated classic, the film that truly launched David Fincher’s movie career, genetically altered killer sharks, vampire teens, and much more. Check out the best new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2018.

The Best TV Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in April 2018

The Iron Giant

Most people consider The Iron Giant to be a modern classic, and the character has received a recent revival thanks to Ready Player One. But when The Iron Giant hit theaters in 1999, it fizzled at the box office. Warner Bros. did a flimsy job marketing the flick, and the general population was unfortunately unaware it even existed. Thankfully, home video has ensured The Iron Giant its rightful place in history. And now, it’ll be streaming on Netflix. Set in the 1950s, The Iron Giant is the tale of a gigantic robot from outer-space that crashes to earth. Soon, the giant befriends 9-year-old Hogarth Hughes, and a touching bond forms between boy and machine. Unfortunately, the suspicious and trigger-happy government is closing in, believing the Iron Giant is a threat to mankind.

This is a gorgeous-looking, emotionally resonate film, filled with pathos and charm. And you know that tear-jerking ending of Wreck-It-Ralph? 100% stolen from The Iron Giant.

Seven

After you get done with the emotional charm of The Iron Giant, why not treat yourself to the crushing, nihilistic darkness of David Fincher‘s Seven (or Se7en, if you want to be a real jerk about it). After the behind-the-scenes disaster that was Alien 3, Fincher bounced back in a huge way with this bleak, frequently terrifying 1995 horror-thriller. Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman are two detectives trying to catch a killer who uses the seven deadly sins as inspiration for his ghastly crimes. Filled with cinematography so dark that it’s almost impenetrable, and brimming with dread, Seven is a film that still holds up to this day. After Seven ended up a box office hit, Hollywood got into a serial killer movie kick, but none of the subsequent films ever lived up to Fincher’s.

And here’s some trivia: for years, producers tried to get a Seven sequel off the ground. There was even a script penned where Freeman’s weary detective becomes a psychic and tries to catch a killer. Eventually, that script was turned into the kind-of-terrible film Solace, starring Anthony Hopkins in the role originally intended for Freeman.

Deep Blue Sea

There’s only one thing you need to know about Deep Blue Sea, Renny Harlin‘s ridiculously entertaining movie about genetically altered killer sharks, and it’s this:

Speed Racer

The Wachowskis turned the animated show Speed Racer into this candy-colored, over-the-top slice of what-the-fuckery. A film that never, ever slows down, Speed Racer is definitely an acquired taste. Honestly, I’m not even sure if I like it myself! But I appreciate it, and I appreciate how committed the Wachowskis are to creating such a vivid, strange, hyperkinetic world. Emile Hirsch is Speed Racer himself, a young hotshot racer always living in the shadow of his dead brother. Speed gets caught up in some corporate espionage, or something like that, but the plot really doesn’t matter. The eye-popping visuals are what matter. On top of that, the film has a great cast, including an earnest John Goodman as Speed’s father, Pops Racer, and Christina Ricci as Trixie, Speed’s girlfriend who says “Cool beans!” a lot.

The Lost Boys

Joel Schumacher turned vampires into immortal ’80s teens with his horror film The Lost Boys. Brothers Jason Patric and Corey Haim move to a seaside town and promptly discover there are vampires everywhere. The apparent leader of the bloodsuckers is Kiefer Sutherland, a bleach-blond, trench-coat wearing cool guy who heads a gang of vampire toughs. Look, this movie is stupid, but it’s also a lot of fun and has some genuinely impressive vampire effects. In one scene, our heroes dissolve a vampire in a bathtub full of holy water, and it’s suitably gross. Also, if you ever wanted to see where the hilarious noodle joke from What We Do In the Shadows comes from, here’s your chance.