Learn when we will see the new trailer for the following films in our updated movie trailer release dates calendar: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer #3, red band Alien: Covenant, final Wonder Woman trailer, and the first teaser for Pixar’s Coco.

February 28, 2017: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: The third trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy sequel will premiere during Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight which airs at 11:30 pm eastern time. You can watch a tease of the upcoming trailer here.

March 1, 2017: Alien: Covenant: A new two-and-a-half minute long Red Band trailer is set for release this week, very likely on Wednesday, March 1st at 6:00am PT.

First Week of March 2017: Wonder Woman: The final trailer for Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman is expected to be released the first week of March, possibly on the 5th. It will be attached theatrically to Kong: Skull Island.

Early to Mid March 2017: Pixar’s Coco: The first 90-second teaser trailer for Pixar’s Coco has been classified in the UK and will be released sometime in March 2017, probably hitting with Walt Disney Pictures’ live-action Beauty and the Beast.

March 2017: The Dark Tower: Sony chairman Tom Rothman said we’d get out first glimpse of The Dark Tower trailer around Christmas, which didn’t happen. A trailer leaked in October and was pulled quickly offline. L’Orchestra Cinematique’s new single “Behind Blue Eyes” has been released in advance of the upcoming trailer.

We hope to keep this page updated with future movie trailer release dates. If you have any information on potential upcoming movie trailer release dates, please shoot us an email.