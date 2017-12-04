Supreme Leader Snoke may not be a Sith Lord, but he is more powerful than two of Star Wars‘ most infamous Sith Lords: the Emperor and Darth Vader. That is, according to Andy Serkis.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor revealed more about his mysterious villain, who has cast a large, holographic shadow since his brief appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And Serkis has made the bold claim that Snoke is more powerful than both the Emperor and Darth Vader, who terrorized the heroes throughout Episodes 1-6. Can Snoke be the biggest threat to the galaxy yet?

In a quote from an unidentified magazine unearthed by Reddit (via Heroic Hollywood), the reporter asked whether Snoke was more powerful than the Emperor Palpatine, aka Darth Sidious, and Darth Vader. Serkis responded:

“Oh, without question. He has limitless resources, let’s put it that way.”

That’s a bold statement, to say the least, considering the bloody swath that the Emperor and Darth Vader cut throughout the galaxy, exterminating thousands of Jedi Knights and establishing a cruel dictatorship — not to mention the planets they blew up. Though with the rise of the First Order and the completion of his own super-weapon, Snoke is already two-for-three against them. Now the question is whether the titular “last Jedi” will survive his wrath.

To be fair, Serkis’ statement is as vague as any details we’ve learned about Snoke. Being the most powerful could merely be an indication at the depth of Snoke’s influence — especially when you consider Serkis’ addendum that Snoke as “limitless resources.” But there may be something more sinister to Snoke than his fragile physique suggests. Serkis adds:

“There’s a frailty and a damage to Snoke. His face is cleaved in, scars across his mouth, contorted body. But without giving too much away, he is strong. He is the dark end of the Force. He’s the leader of the First Order, but he has his own agenda. He’s a cruel manipulator.”

The description of Snoke as the “dark end of the Force” is intriguing since Snoke has been confirmed to not be a Sith Lord. But he must have some connection to the Force if he’s able to lure Kylo Ren away from Luke’s teachings and turn him into a powerful Sith. Could his tortured past be a hint at what makes Snoke such a powerful force? Whatever the case, Snoke is a undeniably daunting villain for Rey, Finn, Poe, and the Rebellion to face.

Read the official synopsis for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below:

Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares to do battle with the First Order.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017. It’s directed by Rian Johnson and stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie-Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio del Toro.