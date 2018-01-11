/Film’s 25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2018

Now that we’ve published our top 15 films of the year list, the /Film team has more-or-less closed the book on 2017. So now we get to look forward to the next 12 months, which bring with them hundreds of new movies that will soon be watched and dissected.

And while there will be surprises a’plenty (especially as smaller films start popping up on the film festival scene), there are many movies that we’re already itching to see. After some discussion and a round or two of voting, we have determined our 25 most anticipated movies of 2018. Join us, won’t you?

Note: the order of this list was determined through a simple method – individual lists were weighted so that films that ranked higher on a personal ballot received more points and so on. The 25 highest scoring films made it to the list.

25. Crazy Rich Asians

15 Points

Director: Jon M. Chu

Cast: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Awkwafina, Harry Shum Jr., Gemma Chan, Chris Pang.

Release Date: August 17, 2018

Based on the bestselling novel by Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians carries the honor of being the first major Asian-American romantic comedy to hit U.S. theaters. And it better not mess it up. There’s a lot riding on this silly, hysterical clash of cultures between a middle-income Asian-American girl and the Singaporean parents of her enormously wealthy fiancé, but when it comes down to it, it’s just your typical “meet the parents” story. Except with a lot more opulence, jet-setting, and a predominantly Asian cast, including the endlessly charming Constance Wu, who has long deserved to headline a major movie. (Hoai-Train Bui)

24. Early Man

18 Points

Director: Nick Park

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall, Richard Ayoade, Mark Williams, Rob Brydon.

Release Date: February 16, 2018

After years away from the movie scene, Nick Park returns with his first animated feature film since 2005’s Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were Rabbit. And after the horribly disappointing year in animation that we just had, it’s a welcome comeback. The visionary director behind claymation films like the quirky Wallace and Gromit series and Chicken Run brings back his brand of zany stop-motion animation with Early Man, a wry and witty story about a caveman (Eddie Redmayne) who finds his tribe threatened by an advanced civilization. There’s your fair share of deeper nature vs. civilization conflicts that recall the classic French comic book Asterix, but it wouldn’t be a Nick Park film without some anachronistic flairs. Where else would you find a caveman playing soccer (sorry football) against Bronze Age warriors? (Hoai-Train Bui)

23. Lizzie

19 Points

Director: Craig William Macneill

Cast: Chloë Sevigny, Kristen Stewart, Jamey Sheridan, Fiona Shaw, Kim Dickens, Denis O’Hare and Jeff Perry

Release Date: TBA; world premiere January 19, 2018 at the Sundance Film Festival

The story of Lizzie Borden and her (alleged) murders is the focus of Craig William Macneill’s Lizzie, a psychological thriller that focuses on the events leading up to the murders of Borden’s father and step-mother, and the aftermath. Chloë Sevigny plays Lizzie, who probably committed the murders but found herself aquitted of the crimes nonetheless. Kristen Stewart plays Bridget Sullivan, the only other person who was confirmed to be in the house with Lizzie when the Bordens were axed to death. Macneill’s film grafts a romance onto the story – a romance that blossoms between Lizzie and Bridget. There’s no real historical evidence of this, but it doesn’t matter – this project seems incredibly promising, especially with Sevigny and Stewart in the leads. (Chris Evangelista)

22. Ant-Man and the Wasp

20 Points

Director: Peyton Reed

Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Laurence Fishburne

Release Date: July 6, 2018

With the release of Black Panther coming up and Avengers: Infinity War looming later this year, it’s easy to forget about Ant-Man and the Wasp. But since the scrappy first movie came out in the shadow of Age of Ultron, I’m sure returning director Peyton Reed is just fine with that underdog status. While Paul Rudd’s flabbergasted and begrudging hero is fun to watch, we’re more excited about seeing Evangeline Lilly graduate into full-blown superhero status and be an equal partner in the action this time around, as the hunt for Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) in the Quantum Realm becomes a central focus of this entry in the franchise. (Ben Pearson)

21. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

24 Points

Directors: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey

Cast: Shameik Moore, Mahershala Ali, Live Schreiber

Release Date: December 14, 2018

The Miles Morales version of Spider-Man is something fans have been wanting to see on the big screen for years, and writer Phil Lord (one half of the Lord & Miller filmmaking duo) is finally introducing mainstream audiences to that character with this script. But the biggest reason this looks so fascinating is the visual style: it’s comic-booky, but also has a futuristic tinge to it. Lord and Miller have described the style as “a living painting,” using “line work and painting and dots and all sorts of comic book techniques” to bring the story to life in a way we’ve never seen before. Whatever they did, the end result looks riveting – count us in. (Ben Pearson)

20. Where’d You Go Bernadette?

25 Points

Director: Richard Linklater

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, Billy Crudup, Laurence Fishburne, Troian Bellisario.

Release Date: May 22, 2018

Maria Semple’s New York Times bestselling book upon which Where’d You Go Bernadette is based probably doesn’t sound appealing to a wide audience: It’s a domestic drama about an agoraphobic architect who sends her family into a panic when she goes missing right before a family trip to Antarctica. But underneath its portrait of domesticity lies a sharp and funny satire about American life. Pair that with Richard Linklater and Cate Blanchett, and you’ve got one of the most exciting movies of 2018. Linklater has a gift for making profound insights into mundane events or people, elevating a tender romance into an ambitious examination of aging or tapping into the aimlessness of college life. Here he gets to take a swing at a funny, satirical character study of one woman through the eyes of her loved ones — which sounds like an ambitious project right up his alley. Cate Blanchett, the ultimate ephemeral goddess, will make a worthy star for Linklater’s Where’d You Go Bernadette. (Hoai-Tran Bui)

19. Creed 2

27 Points

Director: Steven Caple Jr.

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson

Release Date: November 21, 2018

Creed is one of the best sports dramas in recent memory, and it successfully revived the Rocky franchise by passing the torch to the offspring of legacy character Apollo Creed. Led by Michael B. Jordan, the movie was better than it had any right to be, so the pressure is on for Creed 2 to deliver. So far we don’t know for sure what to expect, though Stallone (who is co-writing the script) has more than hinted that Ivan Drago, the tough boxer from Rocky IV, could return for Creed 2. However, Drago won’t be fighting in the ring with the young Creed. Instead, it’s rumored that his son could be Creed’s next big opponent in the ring. We’re still waiting for more details, but just the thought of Creed 2 is an exciting one. (Ethan Anderton)

18. Ready Player One

27 Points

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg

Release Date: March 30, 2018

Too much nostalgia can be a dangerous thing, but what about a tale of nostalgia set in a futuristic science fiction world and directed by Steven Spielberg, the man responsible for many childhood dreams and fantasies? Ready Player One looks like someone put the past 30 years of popular culture in a blender and injected that concoction into an intriguing science fiction world, a world where most people forget about their miserable lives by escaping into a fantastical VR platform called The Oasis. And since The Oasis offers anyone and everyone the opportunity to become anyone or anything, the opportunities for Easter Eggs are infinite. Hopefully, the story (about a hunt through the in-game world that will give the winner total control of the the virtual landscape) carries its faire share of the weight. (Jacob Hall)