The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, we focus on the hit new horror movie A Quiet Place with director John Krasinski breaking down one of the most tense scenes in the film. Plus, a new edition of Anatomy of a Scene takes a look at how the movie creates sounds from the perspective of different characters, and James Corden has fun with a parody of the movie.

First up, director and star John Krasinski talks about the important use of sound and perspective in this movie. Since the creatures that hunt people use sound as a guide, it’s a key part of the story. That means it’s important to show how sounds are loud when shots are in close-ups and much quieter when shot from a distance. But the more important aspect is showing sound from the perspective of different characters, especially the deaf daughter.

Next, John Krasinski provides an extensive breakdown of a tense scene in which a sudden loud sound inside this family’s household puts them at risk of being tracked down by the deadly creatures that are lurking in the woods and beyond. Again, this breakdown comes down to sound and showing audiences which sounds are dangerous and which ones aren’t anything to worry about.

Finally, James Corden had some fun with a little parody on The Late Late Show imagining a group of employees trying not to make a sound for fear of their lame boss showing up to annoy the hell out of them while they’re just trying to enjoy their lunch break.