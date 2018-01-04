

The Predator may be one ugly mother fu*ker, but he makes for a good looking subject for these new Mondo posters. Artist N.C. Winters created a slick new Predator poster, which depicts the alien trophy hunter in all his glory. Check out the Mondo Predator poster below.

Shane Black‘s The Predator will be hitting theaters sometime later this year, but if you’re impatient and want some new Predator stuff now, you can try to snag these new Mondo posters. Artist N.C. Winters, who also created Alien posters for Mondo, has created two variant Predator 24″ x 36″ screen print posters that make great use of negative space. Here’s what Winters said about making the Predator poster:

“I was excited to follow up my Alien poster with an intriguing property that would be a good complement and indeed, companion piece. The actual predator creature was even more of a technical challenge, and I’m happy with the final result.”

Here’s what the regular version of the poster looks like:

And here’s the desaturated variant:

In 1987, John McTiernan‘s ultra-macho, ultra-violent horror/sci-fi/action flick Predator introduced audiences to a dreadlocked monster with mandible-covered face and a penchant for human skulls. The incredibly entertaining film starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the leader of a team of commandos who find themselves systematically slaughtered by the alien. In 1991, Predator 2 took the series into weirder territory by moving the setting to a city and swapping out Arnold Schwarzenegger with Danny Glover. 2010’s Predators made things even weirder, by going to an alien world that the Predators use to as their own personal hunting grounds. Oh, there were also Alien vs. Predator movies in there somewhere – avoid them at all costs.

The Predator franchise will continue with Shane Black’s The Predator, a new take on the series with a pretty impressive cast: Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Jacob Tremblay, Yvonne Strahovski, Alfie Allen and Thomas Jane. While most of the details of the new film are still in the dark, Thomas Jane let slip some plot points that make the new movie sound kind of insane:

“We play these veterans from like Afghanistan or the Iraq War or whatever. But we’re all fucking crazy so we go to the VA hospital to get our meds. We’re all like shellshocked, PTSD soldiers. We’re at the VA hospital and we’re in group therapy and of course, somebody flips out – this is backstory, I don’t think we really see this – somebody flips out and we all get arrested and get thrown onto the bus to go down to the hospital and they throw this other guy on the bus too. And he’s a guy they’ve actually marked to kill him because he’s seen a UFO, he’s seen the Predator ships come down so they lock him up and throw him in with us lunatics. They’re going to take that bus, drive it down to a ditch and shoot us all just to get rid of this one guy. But, of course, we take the bus over and we’re all like ‘fuck that, man, let’s go kill these fucking Predators ourselves.’ And we’re just crazy enough to believe that this guy really did see a UFO and there’s these aliens out there. So that’s kinda cool!”

Yes, that is kinda cool, Thomas Jane. Look for The Predator on August 3, 2018.

The Mondo Predator poster is expected to ship in 2018. You can grab a copy (if you’re fast enough) today at a random time on mondotees.com. Keep an eye on the Mondo Twitter feed, where they will announce when the posters go on sale.