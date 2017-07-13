It’s no secret that we here at /Film are big fans of Mondo and their very cool output of posters and collectibles. So we’re pleased to exclusively reveal six prints that the Austin-based company is bringing to San Diego Comic-Con 2017. Fans of Star Wars, Attack on Titan, Samurai Jack, Labyrinth, Beauty and the Beast, and 2001: A Space Odyssey who will be attending this year’s con will want to bring some extra cash (and probably a poster tube). Everyone else can still admire these beauties from afar.

You can view all six Mondo Comic-Con posters (only a portion of what will be at their booth, of course) in the gallery below.

Here’s a breakdown of what you’re looking at.

First up is a 2001: A Space Odyssey variant by the great Kevin Tong, whose style perfectly gels with the psychedelic final act of Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece. If there’s one thing I’ve learned about Tong’s work over the years, it’s that you have to see it in person to truly appreciate it. This is one that will be worth seeking out with your own eyes.

Next is an Attack on Titan variant by Matt Taylor, who brings the popular manga, anime, and film series to life with his bold, colorful style. I’m mostly unfamiliar with this series beyond its basic premise (humanity versus giant monsters in the distant future), but this is certainly a striking print.

Collectors of Mike Mitchell‘s Star Wars character portrait series now have another poster to add to the line-up: Garindan, the alien informant who tells the Stormtroopers about the location of our heroes on Mos Eisley back in the original 1977 film. Mitchell is really getting into the deep cuts at this point and I love it.

Oliver Barrett‘s Beauty and the Beast variant will also be on sale and while it’s based on the recent live-action Disney release, the use of the French title and his classical style makes this a worthy print for a fan of any version.

My personal favorite of the bunch is Richey Beckett‘s Labyrinth variant, which is simple in design but gorgeous in execution, perfectly capturing the movie’s fairy tale aesthetic and placing the characters (both human and creature) front-and-center. It’s just plain lovely.

And finally, Tom Whalen has taken on Samurai Jack and, well, it’s about time Tom Whalen took on Samurai Jack.

Each of these posters will be available at Comic-Con, which runs from July 19-23. While the variants of Labyrinth, Beauty and the Beast, Attack on Titan, and 2001 will be con exclusives, their regular versions will go on sale online at the same time their counterparts are available at the booth. So even if you won’t be attending Comic-Con, keep your eyes open! You could snag yourself a Mondo print. Of course, any posters not sold at the con will go on sale online at a later date.