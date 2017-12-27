Nicolas Cage looks to be at his Nicolas Cage-iest in the high-energy Mom and Dad trailer. The jet-black horror-comedy stars Cage and Selma Blair as a pair of suburban parents who are suddenly seized with an unstoppable urge to murder their children. This feeling has likely come over many suburban parents, but Cage and Blair decide to actually act on their urges, with potentially bloody results. Watch the Mom and Dad trailer below.

If you’re the type of Nicolas Cage fan who likes to see the actor go as over-the-top as possible, Mom and Dad might be the film for you! Brian Taylor, who co-directed Crank with Mark Neveldine, helms this high-concept black comedy that pits kids vs. adults in the most violent ways imaginable. A wave of mass hysteria has turned parents into mass murderers. Much screaming follows. Let’s watch the Mom and Dad trailer, shall we?

Mom and Dad trailer

Well, I’m sold. I don’t know if Mom and Dad can sustain its fever-pitch idea over the course of a full movie, but I’m more than willing to watch and find out. At the very least, I’m excited to watch Cage act like a crazy person. The makers of Mom and Dad are clearly counting on that Cage factor, since this trailer is loaded with pullquotes that play up the actor’s involvement. One of them even declares the film features “Nicolas Cage in full on nutzoid mode!” Here’s the official Mom and Dad synopsis.

A teenage girl and her little brother must survive a wild 24 hours during which a mass hysteria of unknown origins causes parents to turn violently on their own kids.

Mom and Dad looks a little like a Cooties, with roles reversed. In that dark comedy, a group of teachers found themselves trying to fend off a horde of bloodthirsty children. Here, it’s the adults who are gunning for the kids. Cooties explained its mayhem by attributing it to a zombie-like virus; whether or not Mom and Dad will go to such lengths is anyone’s guess.

In an interview for the film’s TIFF premiere, Cage had high praise for Mom and Dad, calling it “punk rock” and claiming that Mom and Dad was his number one favorite film of the last 10 years of his career. I know, it’s hard to believe any film can top Pay the Ghost, but we’ll have to take Cage’s word for it,

Mom and Dad, starring Nicolas Cage, Selma Blair, Anne Winters, Zackary Arthur, Olivia Croccicchia, Brionne Davis and Samantha Lemole arrives in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on January 19, 2018.