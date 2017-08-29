Director David Fincher helped Netflix make a splash with one of their earliest hits, House of Cards. The filmmaker behind Gone Girl and The Social Network is now making a crime series for the streaming service called Mindhunters, which is about two FBI agents trying to understand the psyche of serial killers. Fincher, who produced the series with actress Charlize Theron, directed the first three episodes of the 10-episode season.

Below, watch the new Mindhunter teaser trailer.

The Netflix series is an adaptation of Mark Olshaker and John Douglas‘ 1996 nonfiction novel, “Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit,” which is based on Douglas’ work as an FBI profiler tracking down serial killers. The series is about two agents, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), in the FBI’s Investigative Support Unit. They’re attempting to understand the mindset of serial killers and psychopaths to help track them down. The series is set in 1979, which is around the period of Fincher’s masterpiece, Zodiac.

The new look at Mindhunter is short, but isn’t without Fincher’s dark sense of humor:

Mindhunter Teaser Trailer

It’s a great little tease that gives an idea of what the series is about, the two characters Groff and McCallany are playing, and a sense of the mood. The last trailer was full-length and unnerving in its bleakness, but a tease as short as this one still does an excellent job of selling the characters and tone. On his movies, Fincher is very hands on with the marketing, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he had a big hand in making the teaser. The brief glimpse into a day on the job for these agents, debating whether to bring a gun, says enough about the two characters and series.

McCallany and Groff do look great together. McCallany hasn’t worked with Fincher since Fight Club, but I’m excited to see him starring in a David Fincher project. The actor has stood out with supporting roles consistently throughout his career. Considering he’s the lead in a show involving Fincher, I’m assuming he’ll have a great role to play as Bill Tench.

Fincher has spent the last year working on Mindhunters, his first directing gig since 2014’s Gone Girl. Over the years, he’s worked on two shows that sadly never came to fruition, HBO’s Video Synchronicity and Utopia. Video Synchronicity halted production after a few episodes were shot, while Utopia didn’t move forward after a budget dispute. On the feature film front, Fincher has been considering making World War Z 2 for a while now, but that sequel still awaits the greenlight. While we wait for an announcement on the zombie film, at least we’ll have more content from Fincher coming up to consume and discuss endlessly.

Mindhunter premieres October 13.