Less than two month’s after director Nicolas Winding Refn‘s (The Neon Demon) Too Old to Die Young was announced, the Amazon series has found its lead in Miles Teller. The Whiplash and War Dogs star will play an L.A. cop who gets pulled into an underground world of assassins. Refn is directing all 10 episodes.

Below, learn more about the Nicolas Winding Refn amazon series.

In addition to Teller’s casting, The Hollywood Reporter has some new details on the series and the actor’s role. Teller is playing a mourning cop, Martin, whose partner was murdered. Somehow, Martin and the man who killed his partner are pulled into a world of Yakuza soldiers, cartel assassins, the Russian mob, and even gangs of teenage killers.

Amazon’s description is a little more Refn-esque: the show explores “various characters’ existential journeys from being killers to becoming samurai in the city of angels.” Refn co-wrote the series with executive producer Ed Brubaker, who is best known for his comic book work (including a celebrated run with Marvel’s Captain America). Shooting is expected to begin this Fall.

When Too Old to Die Young was first reported it was said that Refn was courting several big name stars for the role of Martin. While Teller isn’t a movie star (yet), he is a good actor, one whose studio gigs (War Dogs, Divergent, Fantastic Four, That Awkward Moment, and 21 and Over) don’t tend to turn out as well as his excellent dramas (The Spectacular Now and Rabbit Hole). A few of those aforementioned studio films also didn’t provide him with particularly good material to work with, but considering the talent behind it, we shouldn’t expect that problem from Too Old to Die Young.

We’ll next see Teller this year in Granite Mountain and Thank You for Your Service. As for Refn, he’s also developing his Tokyo-set thriller, The Avenging Silence, another crime story involving the Yakuza. “Ian Fleming + William Burroughs + N W R” is how the filmmaker summed up the movie in a tweet.

Refn’s Fleming-inspired film might be a little more heightened than Too Old to Die Young, which supposedly has more in common with Refn’s grounded Pusher trilogy than, say, Only God Forgives or The Neon Demon. The series isn’t the first time the bold and divisive filmmaker has teamed up with Amazon. The company distributed The Neon Demon, and a few years before that they picked up his long-gestating Barbarella series.