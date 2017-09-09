Meet the next generation’s Britney Spears or Ryan Gosling. Those stars were all part of the ’90s reboot of The Mickey Mouse Club, a Disney Channel entertainment space for aspiring singers, dancers, and performers. And yes, Ryan Gosling used to be a Disney star.

Now The Micky Mouse Club is getting a 21st century reboot as a digital program called Club Mickey Mouse. And the new line-up of kids could very well be the next pop culture icons (or indie movie darling).

Disney Digital announced the launch of Club Mickey Mouse as a “social-first” variety program for the digital age, which can be viewed on Instagram and Facebook through Facebook Anthology.

Disney introduced its first class of “Mouseketeers,” which consist of eight “social influencers” — each of whom already have thousands more Instagram and Twitter followers than me — in a press release and the following video:

Here are Disney’s biographies of the stars of the Mickey Mouse Club reboot:

Regan Aliyah ( @regan_ux ) – Regan Aliyah, 18, is a fourth-generation entertainer, lyricist and MC. Drawing inspiration from the community around her, Regan prides herself on being a socially conscious artist and creator.

Jenna Alvarez ( @jennazalvarez ) – Jenna Alvarez, 15, has been dancing for most of her life and is an expert in ballet and hip hop. A promising young vocalist, Jenna is ready to share her talent with the world through “Club Mickey Mouse.”

Ky Baldwin ( @iamkybaldwin ) – Ky Baldwin, 16, moved from Sydney, Australia to Los Angeles with his family to follow his dreams as a singer, songwriter, and dancer. With nearly 100 million views online, Ky’s music videos light up the hearts of his fans around the world.

Gabe De Guzman ( @gabedofficial ) – Gabe De Guzman, 16, is a professional dancer who has shared the stage with some of the biggest stars in music. After being bullied for his love of dance, Gabe hopes to inspire kids to always be true to themselves and do what they love.

Leanne Tessa Langston ( @leannetessa_ ) – Leanne Tessa Langston, 17, is an aspiring singer, songwriter, and dancer. Leanne lends her unique lyrics and melodies to original tracks for “Club Mickey Mouse.”

Brianna Mazzola ( @brianna.mazzola ) – Brianna Mazzola, 17, brings her passion for music, dance, and acting to “Club Mickey Mouse.” Originally from Philadelphia, Brianna’s soulful voice makes her performances unforgettable.

Sean Oliu ( @sean_oliu ) – Sean Oliu, 15, is a multi-talented instrumentalist and vocalist. Inspired by the music of the 1950’s, Sean blends Rockabilly flair with pop music to create a new, fresh sound and style.

Will Simmons ( @bigwillsimmons ) – Will Simmons, 17, is a dancer and choreographer with iconic moves and an infectious spirit. Will has performed with legendary artists and shares his choreography experience with the Club.

Alongside group pictures of them, Disney has released side-by-side comparisons of the ’90s Mickey Mouse Club, which itself was a reboot of a 1955–1959 ABC variety show and a 1977 revival.

Disney seems to be relying heavily on the legacy of the last iteration of The Mickey Mouse Club, which jumpstarted the careers of Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Ryan Gosling, all of whom can be seen on YouTube acting in hilarious skits and all kinds of embarrassing dance-offs.

Trust me, seeing a baby-faced Ryan Gosling try to sing and dance is a treat alongside future pop stars can’t be unseen.

The journey of the eight new mouseketeers will air constantly on social media. Viewers can follow Club Mickey Mouse starting on September 8.