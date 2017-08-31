Director James Gunn has a special bond with his Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker. Even before the two worked together on Gunn’s directorial debut Slither in 2006, the filmmaker was a fan of the character actor’s work, and since then the two have sparked a bromance. That’s why James Gunn has no problem sharing an embarrassing outtake from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 involving Michael Rooker

Believe it or not, the scene in question features Michael Rooker actually falling asleep in the middle of a take, so much that you can hear him snoring. But in order to talk about this scene, we have to put out a spoiler warning. So if you haven’t seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, do not proceed any further. You’ve been warned!

Here’s the blooper where Michael Rooker falls asleep, which James Gunn shared to his Facebook page:

Honestly, I’m pretty sure that I would have fallen asleep if I was in that position. When all you have to do is lay there while everyone else around you delivers their lines, what else is there to do but fall asleep? It’s not like Michael Rooker is going to miss his cue. Yondu doesn’t suddenly wake up in the middle of his own funeral. The only problem is that Michael Rooker apparently snores when he sleeps, and that’s being picked up by the mic on set while Chris Pratt is trying to deliver his touching eulogy.

As you can see in the Facebook post, James Gunn reassures everyone that this isn’t a staged gag. And knowing what kind of guy Michael Rooker seems to be, especially when he’s working with James Gunn, we have no problem believing him. We’re just glad that Michael Rooker was awake long enough to get the takes needed to make that scene worthwhile in the final cut.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now available to buy in various formats.