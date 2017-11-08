The animosity between Marvel and DC fans can sometimes be overwhelming. Rather than embracing the differences between these two different superhero universes, fans tend to start internet flame wars with each other, often resorting often hostile, violent language. It’s not fun, and it’s not at all in the spirit of the stories both of these cinematic universes are trying to tell. With Thor: Ragnarok currently playing in theaters and Justice League opening next week, Marvel Cinematic Universe mastermind Kevin Feige has requested fans cool out and stop fighting amongst themselves. It’s time to put an end to the MCU vs DCEU rivalry.

Kevin Feige has a question for the rabid comic book movie fans who haunt Twitter: “What are you fighting about?” Without going into the nasty details, let’s just say the rivalry between fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU (or whatever it’s really called) can get very, very heated. Anytime there are two competing films from these cinematic universes (which tends to happen a lot, since a new superhero movie comes out every two weeks, apparently), hardcore fans will take to Twitter and begin attacking each other over which film is better. Frankly, this is silly, and does no one any good. And MCU head honcho Kevin Feige concurs.

In an interview with Crave, Feige called for fan peace, reiterating that the competition only exists in the minds of fans, and that behind-the-scenes, filmmakers and actors from both cinematic universes get along quite nicely:

“I think it’s ridiculous. I think movies are awesome and people should go out and support awesome movies, and I go support those movies and I thought Wonder Woman was awesome…I can’t wait to see what Geoff Johns and Joss [Whedon] and the gang has done with Justice League. I guess people like rivalries, I guess? I don’t know. But I’m seeing Geoff Johns in a couple weeks for dinner. We went to this [Richard] Donner event together. Dick’s Superman is still the best archetype of superhero films. So yeah, just go see cool movies. What are you fighting about?”

This echoes what Feige has said in the past. Earlier this year, Feige told Cinema Blend:

“There’s not really a rivalry. A rivalry is much more amongst the press, I think. Geoff Johns [at DC] is a very good friend of mine. We grew up together in the business…So, I applaud all the successes he has. And I really just look at it as a fan. When the movies perform well and are well-received, it’s good for us – which is why I’m always rooting for them.”

So when Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017, try not to compare it to an MCU film. Just try to enjoy it for what it is. And if you’re thinking of firing off a hateful tweet, maybe don’t do that instead? Think about it, won’t you? Thank you.