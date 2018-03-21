While the post-credit scene has become a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the scenes themselves don’t always make sense. Sometimes. they screw-up continuity and raise more questions than provide answers. If you’ve ever come away from MCU post-credits scenes confused, you’re in good company. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, screenwriters of Avengers: Infinity War, are confused by them sometimes, too.

At the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, a post-credit scene shows Thanos – the big bad of Infinity War – growing impatient with his failure to gather up all the Infinity Stones. Thanos slides on his big ole Infinity Gauntlet and says he plans to finish the job himself. But in Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos has a whole army at his disposal, making his “I’ll do it myself” comment a bit nonsensical.

If this slight continuity error irks you ever-so-slightly, Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have offered an explanation. Sort of. During an Infinity War set visit, /Film’s Peter Sciretta attended a roundtable interview where the writers were asked about this issue, and other minor continuity errors in general. Here’s what they had to say.

***

“Not Our Movie”

You called Thanos an amoral philosopher, and I’m curious because I don’t think he’s literally talking to the Devil and you don’t need to confirm or deny that, but he’s not just going to be spouting his philosophy out. Can you say anything about who’s Thanos’ supporting cast? How did you crack that?

Stephen McFeely: Yes, you needed to make sure that he wasn’t just all by himself. It also means that he didn’t have the same scene over and over again as he went collecting stones and knocked people around. That’s how you get this sort of tapestry film where he has emissaries who are doing some of his work while he is doing a lot of his own heavy lifting.

At the end of Ultron, he said “Fine, I’ll do it myself.”

Stephen McFeely: Not our movie.

[laughter]

Christopher Markus: And we’ve all sat there and went, “What the hell is he talking about? Where was he when he did that?”

There was also the other gauntlet in [Odin’s treasure room].

Stephen McFeely: Another delightful, delightful problem.

Christopher Markus: Odin’s a bit of a showman. Thanos turns out to have quite a few people to talk to both on his side and not on his side. Weirdly I think he’s the most understandable guy in the movie sometimes.

***

There you have it. Of course, the long and short of this is the simple fact that there are numerous moving parts in the MCU, plans are constantly changing, and you’re bound to have a continuity error or two. As long as it’s not something drastic, we should be okay. Personally, I always look at the MCU post-credits scenes as non-canonical. You may think that’s crazy, but in my humble opinion, if the filmmakers wanted a scene to be in-cannon, they’d include in the movie proper, not after the credits.

Avengers: Infinity War opens on April 27, 2018.