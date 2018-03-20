Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, but artist Matt Ryan Tobin and the collectible art house Skuzzles wanted to celebrate a little early.

A new Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure print will be available tomorrow, and needless to say, it’s simply excellent. But that’s not all, because the sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey has a limited edition print you probably missed. You can check them both out and find out how to get them below.

Here’s the Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure print and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey along with it from Skuzzles:

The Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure print is the new release from Matt Ryan Robin, but his print for Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey has been out for a little while. They’re both available individually, or you can get them both together if you wish.

The regular version of the Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure print has an edition of 180 and will cost you $50. Meanwhile, there’s also a metallic variant with an edition of 75 that will cost you $60. They both measure 24×36 and go on sale Wednesday, March 21 at 1pm ET.

If you’d prefer to pick up both Bill & Ted prints, there will be 185 discounted sets of both of them available for $85, which is a pretty damn good deal. Get a closer look at the new print over at Skuzzles.

Matt Tobin had this to say about his creation of the Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure print: