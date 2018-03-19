Writer Zak Penn has been offering updates on the potential Matrix reboot since March of last year. Now, Penn, who is out on the circuit promoting Ready Player One, has offered new details, telling us where his The Matrix reboot currently stands.

So what’s up with that The Matrix reboot? Writer Zak Penn has offered some insight into the film over the past year. The project first came to light in March of 2017, when it was revealed a Matrix reboot was taking shape at Warner Bros. without the involvement of the Wachowskis. After that news broke, Zak Penn tried to set the record straight, saying the film isn’t exactly a reboot, but set within the same world of The Matrix:

“All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT the Matrix. People who know Animatrix and the comics understand. Do I want to see more stories set in the universe of The Matrix? Yes. Because it’s a brilliant idea that generates great stories. Look at what people are doing with Xmen universe. Between Logan and Legion and Deadpool, does anyone want them to stop? Not me.””

Penn doubled-down on the “not really a reboot” comment in October 2017, and added that the concept was still in the very early stages:

“Re: the Matrix, yes I’m writing something. Not a reboot, not a continuation, watch Animatrix, read comics to see what Wachowskis did. A script in development is not a movie. No casting, director, style can be discussed yet. Nothing to see here folks…yet. No need to put actors or anyone on the spot, because there’s nothing there yet.”

Now, Penn has provided an update on where the project stands. The writer is currently promoting Ready Player One, and when asked by ScreenRant for an update on The Matrix reboot (that’s not really a reboot), Penn replied that he was still working on it:

“I’ve been working on Matrix right now. Which is in…a phase right now. That’s a franchise I desperately want to see brought back and, I can’t go in to too much detail, but I’ve been harassing Warner Bros. for years to try to get it going again so that’s one thing I’m working on and I’ve been working on a bunch of other things too.”

When it comes to fan apprehension surrounding a Matrix reboot, Penn says he understands:

“[W]hen it came out about Matrix, people were like ‘Oh no, there going to reboot Matrix’ I was like, Why, I’m not insane. I mean, the Matrix is still one of my favorite…they’d re-release The Matrix and people would go see it.”

This is all still very vague, but it’s clear that Penn is committed to getting at least the script-portion of his Matrix right. I remain skeptical of this whole endeavor. The lack of Wachowski involvement seems like a serious misstep. Still, I’m hopeful everything works out in the end.