Marvels’ ‘Runaways’ Cast Announced

Marvel Television has announced the cast for the upcoming Hulu television adaptation of Marvel’s Runaways. Hit the jump to meet the whole Runaways cast.



Marvel’s small-screen adaptation based on Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona‘s comic book series is about six teenagers who discover their parents are bad guys. The book has won an Eisner, a Harvey and was featured as one of the Young Adult Library Services Association’s best books for young adults. The official plot synopsis follows:

Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were? “Marvel’s Runaways” is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe–their parents.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, of The O.C. and Gossip Girl fame, are serving as showrunners. Now let’s meet the new cast:

Marvel’s Runaways Cast

Rhenzy Feliz Lyrica Okano Virginia Gardner Ariela Barer Gregg Sulkin Allegra Acosta

The below character descriptions were provided by Marvel Television:

Rhenzy Feliz (“Teen Wolf,” “Casual”) as Alex Wilder is a loud-and-proud nerd. Admittedly a bit of a loner, Alex spends much of his free-time playing video games, but deep down, what he wants most is to reunite his childhood group of friends.

Lyrica Okano ("The Affair," "Unforgettable") Nico Minoru–tough, intelligent, and independent–embodies teenage angst. A budding "Wiccan," Nico's carefully crafted goth appearance isolates her from her peers and family, but maybe what she really needs is someone to talk to.

Virginia Gardner ("Goat," "Little Bitches") as Karolina Dean, model-perfect exterior with a lot going on behind her professionally whitened smile, is burdened by the lofty expectations and responsibilities put upon her by her parents. Underneath her veneer of privilege and perfection, Karolina is experiencing a newfound eagerness to explore her identity and pursue her own desires.

Ariela Barer ("New Girl," "One Day at a Time") as Gert Yorkes is a purple-haired, bespectacled, contemporary riot grrrl. Never passing up a moment to stand on a soapbox, Gert sometimes wields her persona as a brash social justice warrior to mask her true feelings.

Gregg Sulkin ("Faking It," "Don't Hang Up," "Anti Social") as Chase Stein is a lacrosse-playing, high school heartthrob. While many write him off as a dumb jock, Chase exhibits flashes of untapped brilliance in engineering, not unlike his wildly successful father's.

Allegra Acosta ("100 Things to do Before High School," "Just Add Magic") as Molly Hernandez, the youngest and most innocent member of her friend group, is known for her peppy positivity and a deep yearning to belong.

The cast looks like a nice diverse bunch. Executive Producer and Head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb claims “The fun and chemistry that this group of talented actors create is wonderful and we’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to life.” But is it #itsallconnectedbutitreallyisnt? Runaways comic co-creator Brian K. Vaughn is acting as a series executive consultant, offering the following quote:

“I’m so excited for fans of the comic to watch this perfect cast of amazing actors, all of whom embody the spirit of their characters more than I ever could have imagined.”

And Executive Producers/Showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage offered the following:

“We have had a total blast bringing Brian and Adrian’s amazing story to life. We’re so happy they love the Runaways we’ve assembled as much as we do.”

Additional cast members will be announced at a later date. There’s no word yet on when this one will hit Hulu, but you can bet we’ll keep you posted.

First launched in 2003, Runaways centers around six very different teenagers whose parents belong to the same organization. One day, they discover that said “organization” is actually an evil crime ring known as The Pride, consisting of time travelers, wizards, mad scientists, mobsters, and more. The kids band together against their villainous parents, discovering their own powers in the process.