As rumors abound about Disney buying Fox, there’s one question on everyone’s mind: how many people are going to get laid off due to this deal?

Also: does this mean that Fox’s Marvel properties will find their way into the MCU? Fox owns the rights to the X-Men, a fact that no doubt sticks in the craw of many a MCU purist. If this deal happens, would the X-Men be able to be part of the MCU? Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige certainly hopes so. Below, Feige reveals how eager he is to have the X-Men in the MCU.

By now, you’ve likely heard about the possible Disney-Fox deal that could very possibly unite Fox’s Marvel properties with Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. So has Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who recently said he’s “eager” to bring together Fox’s X-Men with the MCU, at least according to a new report from Deadline. Per the Deadline story, Kevin Feige is “eager to get his hands on the X-Men universe…and cross-pollinate the rich swarm of characters with the existing Marvel franchise heroes who show up in each other’s films.” Which means Feige and those he works with have likely been discussing plans to turn this into a reality when and if the deal happens.

Feige has briefly touched on this topic before. In a big Vanity Fair profile of Marvel Studios, Feige was asked if he’d like to bring the X-Men into the MCU, to which he replied, “Well, the problem is whenever I say anything about it, it becomes 15 headlines. So would we like to? Yeah, of course. Is there any movement toward it at all? No. Same thing. Same status.”

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding this looming Disney-Fox. We here at /Film even put together an in-depth list of pros and cons surrounding the possibility, which you can read right here. Not to be a killjoy, but this entire deal should be treated with caution: there’s a real chance that when it happens, people are going to lose their jobs and Disney is going to be one step closer to becoming a monopoly. That said, I understand that most people just care about the end results, and what they really want to see are Fox’s Marvel properties finally mingle with Disney’s MCU.

And that might just happen. Rumor has it the potential Disney-Fox deal could happen as soon as the end of this week, but even if that’s the case, it’ll still take some time to get any of these potential films off the ground. If the deal goes through, Will Feige and company retool the upcoming Fox Marvel movies Gambit, Multiple Man and even Deadpool 2 to fit into the MCU? Time will tell.