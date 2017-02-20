The appeal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been, ever since its earliest days, the promise of watching so many seemingly disparate characters fight and co-exist and come together to save the day in a shared world where the events of one adventure can have a profound effect on one another. And then they pulled if off and we got spoiled and the rest of Marvel Studios’ “Phase 3” has to find a way to get us excited all over again. And you know what? This new video, which teases Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War, feels like a healthy injection of fuel into the Marvel hype machine. No one can sell themselves quite like Marvel can.

This video is part of the upcoming Doctor Strange Blu-ray and DVD set, but it’s online now and can be watched in the player below. Those who follow superhero movie news closely may recognize some of this. We’ve seen some of the Thor: Ragnarok shots and Black Panther concept art and some of the Avengers: Infinity War quotes have been covered elsewhere. However, as a grand overview of what’s on the way, it doesn’t get more dramatic than this. Look, sometimes you just have to tumble off your high horse and bow at the altar of superior movie marketing.

I’m thrilled by the rough footage of the Hulk battling Thor in an alien gladiatorial arena, but I’m especially thrilled by the totally gonzo costume designs teased right before that, which look like characters who were torn straight out of a Jack Kirby drawing. And now I’m wondering if that strange temple T’Challa is exploring in that Black Panther art is Necropolis, the Wakandan City of the Dead, which is the source of his powers (and also his Fortress of Solitude, in a way). Since audiences embraced the mystical world of Doctor Strange, then surely they’re going to get on board with Black Panther drawing on the literal spirits of past Wakandan leaders for strength and guidance.

Strangely missing from this video is any mention of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is due out this summer and arrives right in-between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok. It’s not clear why it’s being left out of the party, especially since we know Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will join the rest of his fellow superheroes in Avengers: Infinity War.