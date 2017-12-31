It’s been over two weeks since Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters, and the movie is still stirring up fans into a frenzy. While the debate still rages online, parts of the fandom are getting out of control.

Mark Hamill previously voiced his initial distaste for the direction of Luke Skywalker’s character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, something that I personally vehemently disagreed with. But then Hamill clarified that all of those concerns went out the window once he actually saw the movie, and he regretted expressing any of that skepticism he felt. But apparently that’s not good enough for some fans, because a conspiracy theory about the production of The Last Jedi has surfaced. Thankfully, Mark Hamill has no problem debunking this nonsense. In order to explain, we have to dive into spoilers, so don’t read any further if you haven’t seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

This is the Star Wars: The Last Jedi conspiracy theory making the rounds online and feeding the hate of enraged fans:

Shortly after informing @ColinTrevorrow, director of Episode 9, about the imminent change and after asking him to change his script to exclude Hamill’s role, Trevorrow disagreed and was let go by Kathleen Kennedy. She then rehired JJ Abrams to direct Episode IX. — The Anon Journal (@TheAnonJournal) December 25, 2017

The Anon Journal is proposing that Mark Hamill was not aware that Luke Skywalker was going to die until he saw the final cut of the movie. This supposedly came about because Disney was not happy about Hamill’s remarks about having a fundamental disagreement with his choice for Luke Skwalker’s character arc, even though he eventually clarified what he meant by those comments. Furthermore, this sudden change created a disagreement between former Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow and Kathleen Kennedy, and that’s why the Jurassic World director was let go from the next sequel in the saga.

If the mere concept of this conspiracy theory wasn’t ridiculous enough, Mark Hamill set the record straight:

Amazing! Every word in that tweet is WRONG. No wonder they have ANON in their title. I'd want to remain anonymous if I were spewing complete BS, too. #Disney angered? Final scene a surprise to me? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!!!!! ???? #WhattaLoadaSITH — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2017

You’ve gotta love how blunt Mark Hamill is on social media, not to mention the fact that he uses a great line from Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi to shut this insanity down. Of course, the kind of fans who are buying into something ridiculous like this are so far away from believing anything rational that they’ll just attribute this to being part of the continued conspiracy.

If you take the moment to think whether this train of thought is a legitimate possibility, then it negates the meaning behind every action that Luke Skywalker takes as a character in the third act of The Last Jedi. The whole point of Luke Skywalker returning in this fashion is to give the Resistance the spark it needs to rise again and destroy the First Order. If Skywalker was going to live instead of die for these efforts, then it wouldn’t have had nearly the same weight behind it. Plus, let’s not forget the fact that the death of a Jedi Master does not mean we won’t ever see that character again, as evidenced by the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi and Yoda in The Last Jedi.

Everyone would do well to take a deep breath and think before buying any of this. See ya around, kids.